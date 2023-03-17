International
UK illegal immigration bill will have serious consequences for human health and welfare
The UK Illegal Immigration Bill, announced by the home secretary on 7 March 2023, will have devastating humanitarian and medical consequences for people seeking asylum in the UK. On a daily basis, we at MSF witness the severe impact around the world of violent policies that focus on prevention and deterrence to control asylum. We know these practices cost lives.
This bill is supposed to prevent illegal immigration by effectively punishing and detaining people who come to the UK irregularly, mainly by crossing the English Channel in small boats, seeking asylum. This is particularly insidious policymaking because, for most people seeking safety, virtually no safe and legal avenues are accessible, as the government has systematically closed them off or severely restricted them. Consequently, many people have no choice but to attempt dangerous crossings to reach the UK, even with the threat of punishment if they do arrive. The legislation is deliberately designed to harm and dehumanize people seeking safety.
MSF teams around the world work with people who have been displaced by violence, persecution and other hardships. Many of them are survivors of torture, trafficking and sexual violence, or members of marginalized communities. Under the terms of the new bills, all of these people would be barred from receiving protection in the UK if they arrived without prior permission. This is despite the Home Offices own figures, which show that most people crossing the English Channel go on to receive refugee status.1
The bill allows authorities to immediately and indefinitely detain people who arrive in the UK irregularly, before they leave for Rwanda, another safe country or their country of origin. This is a colossal expansion of official and de facto detention of people. Realistically, removing people seeking asylum from the UK will not be a workable policy and will simply strip people of their dignity and rights, including children, pregnant women, families and survivors of torture and trafficking. They will be kept, indefinitely, away from local communities, with no opportunity to seek asylum, inadequate access to health care, and no idea when, or even if, their situation will change.
This insecurity, the lack of dignified treatment and conditions of detention have serious health consequences. In Greece, where MSF works with people seeking safety in isolated and highly secured centers on the islands of Lesvos and Samos, our teams have seen many people with serious mental and physical health problems. Most people have fled conflict or persecution and have been exposed to horrific levels of violence during their migration journeys. Between September 2021 and September 2022, 40% of MSF patients with mental health problems in Samos had symptoms related to psychological trauma.2 Although the situation has now improved, our teams have previously witnessed high levels of mental health suffering among people there, exacerbated by deplorable accommodation conditions and a lack of information on their legal status or length of confinement. In 2022, our staff routinely treated patients with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and other mental health problems.2 The UK government has publicly stated that it sees the Greek approach as a model for its own policy.
Damage on a larger scale
We know that the health of people seeking asylum in the UK has already been damaged as a result of their detention in the UK. Delays in the asylum system have caused tens of thousands of people to be sheltered for months or years in inadequate and unhealthy living conditions while they wait for their claims to be processed.3
In late 2022, bottlenecks in the system led to severe overcrowding at the Manston asylum processing center in Kent, where people were forced to sleep on the floor of tents in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, resulting in outbreaks of scabies and diphtheria.4 By completely blocking entry to the asylum system, the Illegal Migration Bill will recreate similar circumstances to those seen in Manston, but on a much larger scale.
The Home Office has continued to issue adults and children whose age is in dispute with removal notices to Rwanda, despite the policy facing ongoing litigation and no imminent start date. This practice is clearly designed to instill fear and anxiety in those targeted, their families and the wider community. If the policy goes ahead, it will cause further human misery. In 2017-18, MSF worked on the island of Nauru, where the Australian government sent asylum seekers for offshore processing, and our teams saw some of the worst mental health suffering in MSF’s 50 years of existence. We found that 60% of our patients experienced suicidal ideation and 30% attempted suicide, including children as young as 9 years old.5
These cruel and deplorable policies breach the UN Refugee Convention and will not stop people fleeing war, persecution and other dire realities from trying to seek safety in the UK. All this bill will do is cause more suffering, force people down even more dangerous paths, and ultimately cost lives. The only real way to stop people making treacherous crossings across the English Channel is to urgently create safe and legal routes to the UK, accessible to people of all nationalities, and to commit to a fair and workable asylum system.
Sources
2/ https://www.bmj.com/content/380/bmj.p642
