Councils challenge Oxford City’s plan for high-rise housing





It’s time Oxford City Council stopped trying to export housing development to its rural neighbours, according to two other Oxfordshire councils who have said the city’s housing plans are unsustainable and hostile. South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse County Councils have responded strongly to Oxford City Council’s consultation which appears to be trying to overstep the city’s mandate and force more development across Oxfordshire’s rural countryside. The government provides a standard formula for calculating how many new homes a council should plan for this formula is also known as standard method. For Oxford City Council, this calculation works out to 762 new homes per year. However, in its current consultation, the city council has announced its intention not to use the standard method and is instead looking to use a different calculation that would almost double its housing demand. Using an alternative calculation, Oxford City Council is requiring 1,322 new homes a year instead of the 762 that would otherwise be required. As well as nearly doubling the required number of new homes within its boundary, the city council is claiming that Oxfordshire’s rural district councils should also use the alternative calculation that leads to the increase in the number of dwellings when determining their housing need. South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse County Councils believe the city council is acting outside its authority and described this misguided attempt to forcing development in areas outside its borders as hostile. They are demanding that Oxford City limit its aspiration for unjustified housing development within its boundaries. All authorities undertaking a planning process of this nature must work with their partners under a legal test called the Duty to Co-operate. This means Oxford City Council needs to engage constructively with the surrounding boroughs. Sadly, in previous consultations, South and Vale have provided detailed feedback to Oxford City Council on the Preferred Options of the Oxford Local Plan (November 2022), but the concerns raised by South and Vale have not even been met with a response . Both district councils believe that this approach of an unjustifiable scale of development, a lack of engagement with its neighbors and an inappropriate attempt to dictate the housing needs of surrounding areas is unreasonable and inconsistent with the requirement that Oxford City Council must work with neighbors. Cllr Bethia Thomas, Leader of the Vale of White Horse District Council, said Weve had enough of Oxford overestimating their housing numbers and underestimating their housing capacity so they could export housing to neighboring authorities. This is unstable. It generates unwanted pressure on rural areas and even more misery for people traveling in and around Oxford. Cllr David Rouane, Leader of South Oxfordshire County Council, said Oxford is footing a bill they have no intention of paying and letting others pick up the tab. It is not very neighborly. You can read South and Vale’s full responses Oxford Current Consultationwhich closes on Monday 27 March 2023, on our answers page on this website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehorsedc.gov.uk/housing-2/councils-challenge-oxford-citys-plan-for-high-housing-numbers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related