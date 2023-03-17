ICC issues war crimes warrant for Putin over alleged deportation of Ukrainian children





The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova over an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

The court said there are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the alleged crimes, for committing them directly in concert with others, and for his failure to exercise adequate control over his civilian and military subordinates. acts.

The charges, which relate to an alleged practice that CNN and others have reported onare the first to come forward formally against officials in Moscow since it launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine last year.

The Kremlin called the ICC’s decision outrageous and unacceptable.

We consider asking the question itself scandalous and unacceptable. Russia, like a number of states, does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court and, accordingly, any decision of this kind is invalid for the Russian Federation from the point of view of law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

It remains impossible for a trial in The Hague to take place; Russia is not a member of the ICC and the court does not conduct trials in absentiaso any accused Russian official would either have to be extradited from Moscow or arrested outside of Russia.

Earlier this month, CNN reported on 15-year-old Arina Yatsiuk, one of 345 Ukrainian children who have disappeared since the Russian invasion in February 2022, according to official Ukrainian statistics.

The Ukrainian government says many of the missing children were forcibly taken to Russia. The Russian government does not deny taking Ukrainian children and has made their adoption by Russian families a focus of propaganda.

A senior Ukrainian official told CNN on Monday that Kiev has been pushing the ICC for some time to seek arrest warrants against Russian individuals in connection with the war in Ukraine.

In April, the office of Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, said about 600 children from Ukraine had been placed in orphanages in Kursk and Nizhny Novgorod before being sent to live with families in the Moscow region.

As of mid-October, 800 children from Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region were living in the Moscow region, many with families, according to the Moscow regional governor.

Some of the children have ended up thousands of miles and several time zones away from Ukraine. According to the Lvova-Belovas office, Ukrainian children have been sent to live in institutions and with foster families in 19 different Russian regions, including Novosibirsk, Omsk and Tyumen regions in Siberia and Murmansk in the Arctic.

In response to the ICC arrest warrant against her, Lvova-Belova said it was good that the international community recognized her work for children, according to Russian state news agency TASS on Friday.

It is wonderful that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country, that we do not leave them in war zones, that we take them out, that we create good conditions for them, that we surround them with love, caring people, she told reporters, according to TASS. There have been sanctions against all countries, even Japan, regarding me, now there is an arrest warrant, I wonder what will happen next. And we continue to work.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskys Chief of Staff Andry Yermak said on Telegram on Friday that the arrest warrant issued for Putin is just the beginning.

The world has received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and that its leadership and accomplices will be brought to justice, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin added in a Facebook post on Friday.

This means that Putin should be arrested outside of Russia and brought to trial. And world leaders will think twice before shaking his hand or sitting at the negotiating table with him.

Human Rights Watch called the ICC’s decision a wake-up call to others who commit abuses or cover them up.

This is a big day for the many victims of crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014. With these arrest warrants, the ICC has made Putin a wanted person and taken the first step to give him an end to the impunity that has encouraged the perpetrators of Russia’s war against Ukraine for far too long, Balkees Jarrah, the NGO’s Director of International Justice, said in a statement on Friday.

The warrants send a clear message that giving orders to commit or condone serious crimes against civilians can lead to a prison cell in The Hague. Court orders are a wake-up call to others who commit abuses or cover them up that their day in court may come, regardless of their rank or position, Jarrah said.

Moscow rejected the order on Friday. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry of foreign affairs, said the court has no meaning for the country, including from a legal point of view. Russia withdrew from the ICC treaty under a directive signed by Putin in 2016.

Russia is not a member of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and has no obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body and it is possible [pretences] For us, the arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally invalid, she said.

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, tweeted: The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. No need to explain WHERE to use this paper along with a toilet paper emoji.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised the ICC saying the wheels of justice are turning in a tweet.

I welcome the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova for the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children. International criminals will be held accountable for child abduction and other international crimes, Kuleba added.

The ICC, based in The Hague, Netherlands, and created by a treaty called the Rome Statute, first brought before the United Nations, operates independently. Most countries on Earth, 123 of them, are parties to the treaty, but there are very large and notable exceptions, including Russia.

The ICC is meant to be a court of last resort and is not intended to replace the country’s justice system. The court, which has 18 judges who serve nine-year terms, tries four types of crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and war crimes.

The UN found in a report on Thursday that Russia has committed a wide range of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Ukraine.

The report alleges that war crimes committed by the Russians included attacks on civilians and energy-related infrastructure, intentional killings, illegal confinement, torture, rape and other sexual violence, and illegal transfers and deportations of children.

Its findings also documented a small number of violations by Ukrainian forces, including possible indiscriminate attacks and two incidents of war crimes where Russian prisoners of war were shot, wounded and tortured, the statement said. of the United Nations for Human Rights.