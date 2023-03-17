Africa Command Chief Seeks Help Nations Find African Solutions > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

Africa is an incredibly diverse continent with many cultures, languages, threats and opportunities that American planners must consider, said Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of US Africa Command, in an interview.

The continent’s nations have one thing in common: they prefer to solve African problems with African solutions, the general said.

Langley, who took command last year, has visited the continent’s nations and assessed how the United States can help countries reach their solutions.

“There are a number of factors driving instability from country to country, especially in emerging democracies,” he said. “I have to start with climate change because it changes the ecosystem and the dynamics in an entire population or an entire society. And climate change can breed conflict.”

Extremist groups – some homegrown, some imported – are metastasizing in ungoverned areas of the continent, the general said. These groups “incited violence and preyed upon the population of ungoverned space.”

The general said West African nations are at a turning point. These nations have the will to progress, but not the resources to build the capacity needed to counter the challenges, “whether it’s climate change or extremist organizations.”

“They’re making choices and sometimes they’re making the wrong choices, for example choosing Wagner to come in and set their security,” he said. The Wagner Group provides mercenary forces that have committed atrocities in Syria and Ukraine. The group is active in countries in Africa using the same tactics that brought international condemnation upon them.

The Wagner Group is in Africa purely for economic gain, Langley said. “They are not in accordance with international norms, values ​​or the international system,” he said. “And some of these countries are starting to see that because some of their actions are against humanity.”

The United Nations has already called out the group for its atrocities, malicious and evil activities and scandalous actions against the population, he said.

The group’s presence threatens democracy and the progress of developing governments.

Since its establishment in 2007, Langley Command has fully embraced the 3D approach to diplomacy, development and defense. Africom and its State Department and US Agency for International Development partners are working seamlessly to “create conditions that would promote stability and security and overall prosperity,” he said.

In some areas and some countries, the development side of the whole government’s efforts will be at the forefront. In others, it belongs to diplomats. The defense side is fully in support of this effort.

West Africa is the most populated area of ​​the continent and is a target of extremist groups. These include Boko Haram, Islamic State affiliates and others. “There are a number of countries that are on the verge of making some decisions about how to be able to address threats across West Africa,” Langley said. “We’re worried about Mali, we’re a bit worried about Burkina Faso as well.”

Langley wants to see a partnership between the nations of the region as they face these challenges. Africom can help countries build capabilities and capacity in the military sphere, but progress is needed “so that they can build a representative government that can address some of these issues holistically,” he said. “That takes time. That takes continued investment. We have to be committed for the long term.”

The command works in close consultation with USAID and the Department of State to shape the overall strategic plans of action, “to ensure that we are able to join our efforts that assist African countries in their venture toward civil stabilization ,” Langley said.

Part of the capabilities Langley can bring are the Army’s security force assistance brigades. “I wish we had more,” he said. “And we’d like to have more state partnership programs as well.”

The latter is a National Guard program that pairs countries with State Guard organizations. There are 16 nations on the continent in partnership with National Guard organizations. For example, South Africa is partnered with the New York National Guard, Ghana and Benin are paired with North Dakota, and so on.

“These countries want to fully institutionalize a civilian military, but with the capability and capacity to address some of the challenges,” Langley said. “What better example than our citizen soldiers and airmen, who are often the first responders when wildfires or hurricanes strike.”

These programs can be examples and suggestions for these nations, but they will put their marks on any solution, the general said. “We characterize this as … Africans, providing African solutions to African problems.”

He noted that on a recent trip to the Gulf of Guinea states, “they say the same thing: ‘America, we don’t want your boots on the ground. But we need your help in certain areas to build capacities in our government,” he said. “The work of government is perhaps the medicine for stabilization. These countries understand that they don’t need the US to tell them what to do, they just need a little help in certain areas.”

“This presents an opportunity for me to simply articulate where I see our needs, … and how effective we can be to operate at the speed of relevance in our processes, to bring resources, skills and assistance to ensure for these countries to have what they have. we have to take the next step,” said Langley.

“I use the metaphor of choice: this is a modest investment and insurance for security and stability,” the general said. “It’s an investment. I remember when I first got into the military and I saw a financial advisor. He said, ‘Hey, keep making this investment and you’ll see in a few years that compound interest is a beautiful thing. . ”

Careful but sustained investment in African nations will pay off for Africans and Americans in the years to come, he said.