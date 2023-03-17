Notre Dame International hosts IREX UASP Fellows from Nigeria | News | Notre Dame News

International
Notre Dame International welcomed two students from African universities as part of the IREX University Administration Sponsorship Program. IREX is an international development organization based in Washington, DC that helps build the research management capacity of African administrators and faculty. On February 19, Angela Itegboje and Titilayo Olaposi arrived on campus as part of the new fellowship program.
Members met with faculty and staff from NDI, The Notre Dame Quest; THE IDEA Center; THE The Keough Schools Pulte Institute, Kellogg Institute AND The McKenna Center; Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry; Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering; Department of Electrical Engineering; THE Initiative together; THE Graduate school; AND Berthiaume Institute for Precision Health.
Hosting the IREX UASP scholarship has been a great experience. Notre Dame has played an active role in enabling research leadership to flourish in sub-Saharan Africa by enabling a two-way exchange and acquisition of knowledge and skills showcasing global best practices in innovation and research management, as well as the commercialization of intellectual research products. , say Jackie Oluoch-Aridiprincipal of Notre Dame in Nairobi.
Jonathan Noble, senior assistant professor of internationalization at Notre Dame, also spoke about the partnership, saying: We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiastic engagement and sharing from so many colleagues across campus. We believe that this exchange will catalyze more opportunities for administrative and scientific exchange with research institutions on the African continent.
Since arriving in February, Itegboje and Olaposi, who are both IREX UASP Research Management Fellows from Nigeria, have met with leaders across campus to compare their institutions’ practices with the Notre Dames research ecosystem and are each responsible for proposing plans to improve their institution’s performance, using a template provided by IREX.
Olaposi, principal researcher at the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation e Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-IfeNigeria, says, most of my research focuses on technological entrepreneurship and innovation management. Coming here, I was very impressed. People are very friendly and always ready to share knowledge. We have touched different centers, institutes and offices and this is very useful for me because I have become an administrator, even as a researcher.
The knowledge I have acquired here is very useful for me to oversee research management within my university. I learned a lot about grants, management, proposal development and evaluation, and communication, she concludes.
Itegboje, assistant registrar and research administrator in the Office of Research Management at University of Lagos, Nigeria, adds, Notre Dame is an open environment for learning and our visit has been fruitful and informative. I am focusing on innovation, technology and commercialization and have already gained so much knowledge on how to best use research to impact and serve the needs of society.
IREX, a global development and education organization working in more than 100 countries around the world, contacted Notre Dame International in the fall of 2022, seeking a partnership where Notre Dame will host African university leaders under the Research Management Fellowships of UASP (University Administration Support Program). UASP builds the research management capacity of African administrators and faculty to design and lead related reforms in their institutions after the program.
Learn more about Notre Dame International’s commitment to supporting faculty research through its global network and strategic partnerships.
