Putin’s arrest warrant issued for alleged war crimes in Ukraine; The International Criminal Court claims that Russia has kidnapped children

The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin war crimes because of his alleged involvement in child abductions from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (children) and that of the illegal transfer of the population (children) from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

She also issued a warrant on Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar charges.

The ICC said its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of illegal expulsion of the population and that of the illegal transfer of the population from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, to the prejudice of Ukrainian children”.

Over the past year, the prosecution – as well as the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office – has collected evidence from a variety of local and individual sources. CBS News’ Pamela Falk reported Earlier this week, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan was preparing to seek arrest warrants for individuals involved in the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.



Ukraine says Russia is “systematically stealing” its children 04:07

Earlier this month, Khan visited Ukraine for the fourth time. “I leave Ukraine with a feeling that the momentum towards justice is accelerating,” he said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to the arrest warrant with a statement saying: “The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view. Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and does not bear any obligation according to it”.

Lvova-Belova, accused of running the child transfer program, defended her conduct. “What I want to say: first, it is good that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country, that we do not leave them in the war zone, that we take them out, that we create good conditions. for them, surround them with loving caring people,” she said.

An indictment of Putin would make the president of Russia one international fugitiveCBS News’ David Martin reported.

“It is not easy for a head of state to fear arrest when he or she steps foot in a European country or a North American country,” said Judge Richard Goldstone, the chief prosecutor for war crimes committed in Bosnia in the 1990s.

Ambassador Beth Van Schaack, the State Department official tasked with gathering evidence that could help prove Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, told Martin: “He is inevitably now trapped in Russia. He never he will not be able to travel internationally because it will be too great a risk for him to be caught and brought before a court.”

The same goes for any other Russian accused of war crimes.

“They will enjoy some impunity while they stay inside Russia,” Van Schaack said, “but what we’ve seen is that the perpetrators don’t stay inside their own countries. They want to go shopping in Europe or go on vacation somewhere, and they get is identified and then law enforcement is activated, and we’ve never been more integrated than we are now.”

Alex Whiting, a Harvard law professor who has worked in the ICC prosecutor’s office, explained to CBS News, “Issuing warrants is the first step in achieving accountability for war crimes — it signals that there is evidence that war crimes have been committed. committed and that the individuals identified are responsible for them and accused persons will be at permanent risk of arrest or extradition, especially if they travel to one of the 123 states that are members of the court.”

President Biden has called Putin a “war criminal” and called him to face trialbut the US is not part of it International Criminal Courtnever ratifying the treaty that created the institution.

CBS News has investigated the claims torture AND war crimes performed in Ukraine by Russian forces from the beginning of the invasion. In August, CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay spoke to Ukrainian children who were sent to Russian territory against their will, then rescued and returned to Ukraine.

A February report by the Humanitarian Research Laboratory at the Yale School of Public Health, which was sponsored by the US State Department, concluded that “all levels of the Russian government are involved” in the transfer of children from Ukraine.

“We have identified at least 43 facilities in this network of camps, institutions that hold Ukrainian children or have held Ukrainian children. This network stretches from one end of Russia to the other,” the lab’s director, Nathaniel Raymond, told a briefing. February 14.

“The main goal of the camps appears to be political re-education,” he said, but added that children from some of the camps were later “placed in Russian foster families or some form of the adoption system.”

–Pamela Falk, David Martin and Camilla Schick contributed reporting.