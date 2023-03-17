The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant is seen in a press release from the International Criminal Court in The Hague. On March 17, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. Jonathan Raa | Nurfoto | Getty Images

WASHINGTON International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes committed during his occupation of Ukraine. The court also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights. Putin and Lvova-Belova are “allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation” of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia, the court wrote in a statement. “There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility” for the forced deportation of the Ukrainian children, the ICC said. The court alleged that he committed the offenses either directly or in collaboration with others, or failed to stop subordinates under his authority. The warrants are the first the ICC has issued in response to the war in Ukraine, as officials domestically and around the world continue investigations into the horrors of Russia’s nearly 13-month offensive. Investigators have uncovered allegations of forced evictions, torture, sexual violence and the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure described in reports supported by the United Nations and other organizations. The arrest warrant for Putin did not mention the alleged crimes beyond the deportations.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 16, 2023. Mikhail Metzel | Sputnik | Reuters

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into possible Russian war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine after Moscow began its full-scale occupation in February last year. Khan, who has met several times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has made at least three separate trips to visit sites across Ukraine to investigate alleged war crimes. “Incidents identified by my office include the deportation of at least hundreds of children taken from orphanages and child care homes,” Khan wrote in a statement. “Many of these children, we claim, were given up for adoption in the Russian Federation. The law was changed in the Russian Federation, through presidential decrees issued by President Putin, to speed up the granting of Russian citizenship, making it easier for them. to be adopted by Russian families”, he added. The Kremlin reiterated on Friday that it does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. “We consider the very questioning outrageous and unacceptable. Russia, like a number of states, does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court, and therefore, any decision of this type is invalid for the Russian Federation from the point of view of the law,” he said. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, according to an NBC News translation. Russia in 2000 signedRome Statutewhich established the ICC and its jurisdiction, but did not ratify the agreement to become a member. Piotr Hofmanski, president of the ICC, said international authorities would have to enforce the orders since the court does not have a police force. The move is the first time the court has issued an injunction against a leader whose country is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Russia will take over the presidency of the Security Council in April. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told NBC News that there is “no doubt” that Russia is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. “President Biden has been very clear, from the beginning of this war, that we are going to look for ways to make sure that Russia is held accountable for war crimes for the atrocities that they are committing against the Ukrainian people,” Kirby. said. The Kremlin has previously denied that its forces commit war crimes or deliberately target civilians. The Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. “The wheels of justice are turning,” tweeted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “International criminals will be held accountable for child abduction and other international crimes.” Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said separately “this is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law.” “But this is just the beginning of a long road to restoring justice,” Kostin wrote on his official Telegram channel.

The war crimes prosecutor of Kharkiv Region stands with forensic technician and policeman at the site of a mass burial in a forest during the exhumation on September 16, 2022 in Izium, Ukraine. Yevhenii Zavhorodnii | Global images Ukraine | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Kostin, who heads Ukraine’s prosecution of Russian war crimes, told reporters in Washington, DC, last month that Ukrainian regional authorities have recorded more than 65,000 violations since Moscow’s conflict began. “We have all watched with horror the evidence of atrocities committed in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Izium, Kherson, Kharkiv regions and other liberated cities and towns,” Kostin said at the time. He said that Ukrainian authorities have discovered mass graves in areas occupied by Russian troops. Read more: UN report details horrific Ukrainian accounts of rape, torture and executions by Russian troops Kostin added that the crimes “are not random or accidental.” At the time, he said more than 75,000 buildings, including homes, schools and hospitals, were reduced to rubble.

‘Consider this a Giant Amber Alert’

A teddy bear is seen on the playground near a destroyed apartment building on April 21, 2022 in Borodianka, Ukraine. Alexey Furman | Getty Images

Last month, the Conflict Observatory, a program supported by the US State Department, said Russian forces had moved at least 6,000 Ukrainian children in camps and facilities across Russia for forced adoption and military training. The allegations detailed in the 35-page report, titled “Russia’s Systematic Program to Re-Educate and Adopt Ukrainian Children,” took more than a year to produce. He describes what he calls the Kremlin’s systematic efforts to kidnap children, prevent their return to Ukraine and “re-educate” them to become pro-Russian. “Consider this report a giant Amber Alert,” Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Laboratory, said in a call with reporters at the time of its release. He added that this is the most “subsequent and comprehensive” report yet published on the issue.

CNBC Politics Read more from CNBC’s political coverage: