ICC issues war crimes warrant for Putin; News Russia-Ukraine





An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2021. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters) The International Criminal Court, which operates independently, is located in The Hague, Netherlands, and was created by a treaty called the Rome Statute, first introduced at the United Nations. Most countries on Earth, 123 of them, are parties to the treaty, but there are some notable exceptions, including Russia, as well as the US, Ukraine and China. The ICC is meant to be a court of last resort and is not supposed to replace the country’s justice system. The court, which has 18 judges who serve nine-year terms, tries four types of crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and war crimes. Putin’s arrest warrant: The ICC on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, over an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia. The court said there are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the alleged crimes, for committing them directly in concert with others, and for his failure to exercise adequate control over his civilian and military subordinates. acts. Reports of Ukrainian children in Russia: The Ukrainian government says many missing children have been forcibly sent to Russia. The Russian government does not deny taking Ukrainian children and has made their adoption by Russian families a focus of propaganda. Some of the children have ended up thousands of miles and several time zones away from Ukraine. According to Lvova-Belova’s office, Ukrainian children have been sent to live in institutions and with foster families in 19 different Russian regions, including Novosibirsk, Omsk and Tyumen regions in Siberia and Murmansk in the Arctic. In April 2022, Lvova-Belova’s office said about 600 children from Ukraine had been placed in orphanages in Kursk and Nizhny Novgorod before being sent to live with families in the Moscow region. As of mid-October, 800 children from Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region were living in the Moscow region, many with families, according to the Moscow regional governor. UN report on alleged war crimes: The UN said in a report on Thursday that war crimes committed by Russia included attacks on civilians and energy-related infrastructure, deliberate killings, illegal detention, torture, rape and other sexual violence, as well as renditions and deportations. illegitimate children. So, will Putin really be arrested?: Certainly not. Anyone charged with a crime within the court’s jurisdiction, which includes ICC member states, can be tried. The court judges people, not countries, and focuses on those who bear the greatest responsibility: leaders and officials. While Ukraine is not a member of the court, it has previously accepted its jurisdiction. ICCdoes not conduct trials in absentia, so Putin would either have to surrender from Russia or be arrested outside of Russia. This seems impossible. CNN’s editorial research department contributed to this post.

