The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin committed the war crime of overseeing the illegal abduction and deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia, the court said in a press release.

There are reasonable grounds to believe that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes, the court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, said its pre-trial judges had assessed.

He added that Putin had failed to exercise adequate control over the civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed them to be committed, and who were under his authority and effective control.

Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Putin’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, is also suspected of having committed similar crimes, the ICC said.

Karim Khan, who serves as the ICC’s chief prosecutor, said in a statement that the evidence shows that Putin and Lvova-Belova bear criminal responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. We must ensure that those responsible for the alleged crimes are held accountable and that children are returned to their families and communities, he said.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitriy Peskov rejected the findings of the international court, we do not recognize this court, we do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court. This is how we handle this, he said in a Telegram post.

Vladimir Putin at a military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 25, 2021. File Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images

While warrants are often issued in secret to protect victims and witnesses and also to protect the investigation, the release said the court was aware that the conduct addressed in the current situation is suspected to be ongoing and that public awareness of the warrants could contribute to the prevention of further crimes.

Since the first days of the invasion last February, Kiev has accused Russia of forcibly transferring children and adults.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them a fantasy aimed at discrediting Russia. The Russian embassy in the United States said last month that the country had taken in children who were forced to flee the fighting.

The order for Putin comes a day after a UN-backed investigation cited Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, among possible issues that amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin welcomed the decision on Twitter. Over 16,000 incidents of forced deportation of children have been investigated in Ukraine, he said. We fear that the real figures may be higher.

Russia is literally tearing our future apart. Well, we do our best to bring the children home and hold accountable any perpetrators of heinous crimes, he added.

If Putin left Russia, Putin would be arrested and handed over to the ICC, he said. World leaders will think twice before shaking Putin’s hand or sitting down at the negotiating table. This is another clear signal to the world that the Russian regime is criminal.

Ukraine is not a member of the court, but it has given the ICC jurisdiction over its territory, and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited four times since opening an investigation a year ago.

The US does not recognize the courts’ jurisdiction, and Moscow formally withdrew its signature from the ICC’s founding statute in November 2016, a day after the court published a report classifying the annexation of Crimea as an occupation.

While Putin is unlikely to end up in prison, it further labels the country and its leader as a traitor, said Wayne Jordash, who leads teams of Ukrainian and international prosecutors and investigators in Ukraine. This will affect Putin’s ability to travel and could embarrass Russia diplomatically.

Now it puts pressure on any country that is a signatory to the ICC, to the Rome Statute, to arrest him if he ever travels to those countries, he said. These are countries that in the past may have been somewhat reticent to criticize or vote in the General Assembly against the Russian invasion. So I think that puts a lot of pressure on Putin as well.