International Criminal Court issues Putin’s arrest warrant for deportation of children from Ukraine





The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children. A warrant was also issued on Friday for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, after the ICC said it had “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime illegal. deportation of the population and that of the illegal transfer of the population from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, to the prejudice of Ukrainian children”. RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT LAUNCHES ‘LARGEST EVER’ WAR CRIMES TRIAL The US is not a member of the ICC and neither assists nor recognizes the authority of the judicial body. The ICC wrote that Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (of children) and of the illegal transfer of the population of (children) from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” WHAT IS THE ICC THAT ISSUED PUTIN’S ARREST AND WHAT ARE THE CONSEQUENCES? Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the arrest warrant, saying: “The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view.” “Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it,” Zakharova said. “Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible arrest warrants coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally invalid for us.” Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin welcomed the decision. “Now, if Putin leaves Russia, he would be arrested and handed over to the International Court of Justice,” Kostin said. “World leaders will think twice before shaking Putin’s hand or sitting down at the negotiating table. This is another clear signal to the world that the Russian regime is criminal.” While the court was established as an international judicial body with the signing of the 1998 Treaty of Rome, the ICC began its current operations in 2002 with headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands. To date, 123 countries have ratified the treaty and approved the court’s authority in international prosecution. ILHAN OMAR SAYS US MUST JOIN INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT BEFORE HOLDING PUTIN RESPONSIBLE FOR WAR CRIMES The function of the courts is to prosecute the perpetrators of the most serious crimes, including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. It has global jurisdiction and is intended as a last resort when national governments are unable or completely refuse to prosecute. Last year, the ICC announced it had launched the largest “single on-the-ground” investigation since it began 20 years ago into war crimes committed during Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP A team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support personnel has been sent to Ukraine to provide support to authorities investigating war crimes.

