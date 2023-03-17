The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Putin





Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with a regional governor via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 21, 2022. The International Criminal Court said on Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and his children’s rights commissioner for possible war crimes. Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Photo from the Kremlin pool via AP The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes that include allegations that Russia forcibly abducted Ukrainian children. The ICC also issued a warrant for Putin’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova. The court said in a news release On Friday the two are “allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (children) and that of the illegal transfer of the population (children) from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” The move by the criminal court in The Hague marked a significant, rare step in seeking the arrest of a sitting world leader, analysts said. What will she say? The news, analysis and community conversations found here are funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for all. Russia is not a party to the court, and officials said the warrant is irrelevant. “The question itself is outrageous and unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Russia, like a number of other states, does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court, and therefore any of its decisions is irrelevant for the Russian Federation from a legal point of view.” Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin called the court’s decision “HISTorIcaL.” Like the United States, Ukraine is also not a party to the ICC. But Kostin noted that the Ukrainian government has cooperated with the court on criminal investigations on its territory. He said his office submitted more than 1,000 pages of documents to the ICC related to the alleged forced deportation of children to Russia. or published report Last month, Yale University researchers and the US State Department accused the Russian government of operating a systematic network of foster care centers for thousands of Ukrainian children. Russian officials have not denied the arrival of Ukrainian children in the country, but have previously characterized the children’s centers as part of a larger humanitarian project for abandoned, war-traumatized orphans. ICC President Piotr Hofmanski said the judges decided to make the orders public in an effort to deter further crimes. “It is forbidden by international law for occupying powers to transfer civilians from the territories where they live to other territories,” he said. “Children enjoy special protection under the Geneva Convention”. Experts were surprised by the news. “This is a stunning move by the court, which has moved right into the head of the Russian state,” says David Bosco, author of Rough Justice: The International Criminal Court in a World of Power Politics. However, he warns, “The arrest warrant will have no immediate implications because no trial can go forward without Putin in custody, and there is no chance of that happening in the near future.” Despite the difficulty of trying to prove Putin, human rights lawyers hailed the news as a big step. “This is a big day for the many victims of crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement. “With these arrest warrants, the ICC has made Putin a wanted man and taken the first step to end the impunity that has emboldened perpetrators in Russia’s war against Ukraine for far too long.” Alex Leff and Michele Kelemen reported from Washington, DC Charles Maynes reported from Moscow. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

