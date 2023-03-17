ICC issues an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes in Ukraine

THE HAGUE (AP) The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. .

It was the first time the global court issued an injunction against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The ICC said in a statement that Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of (children) and that of the illegal transfer of (children) from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

It also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, commissioner for children’s rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.

The move was immediately rejected by Moscow and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough. Its practical implications, however, may be limited as the chances of Putin facing trial at the ICC are extremely unlikely.

But the moral condemnation is likely to tarnish the Russian leader for the rest of his life and for the foreseeable future whenever he seeks to attend an international summit in a nation that is bound to arrest him.

So Putin can go to China, Syria, Iran, his few allies, but he just won’t travel to the rest of the world and he won’t travel to the ICC member countries that he believes he will. .. arrest him, said Adil Ahmad Haque. , an expert in international law and armed conflict at Rutgers University.

The others agreed. Vladimir Putin will forever be marked as a traitor globally. He has lost all his political credibility worldwide. Any world leader standing next to him will also be embarrassed, David Crane, a former international prosecutor, told The Associated Press.

The court’s president, Piotr Hofmanski, said in a video statement that while ICC judges issued arrest warrants, it would be up to the international community to enforce them. The court does not have its own police force to do this.

The court can impose a maximum sentence of life imprisonment when justified by the extreme gravity of the crime, under its founding treaty, the Rome Statute, establishing the ICC as a permanent court of last resort to prosecute political leaders and other major perpetrators of crime. the world’s worst atrocities war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

However, the chances of Putin facing trial remain extremely remote, as Moscow does not recognize the courts’ jurisdiction, a position it forcefully reaffirmed on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that Russia does not recognize the ICC and considers its decisions legally invalid. He added that Russia considers the court’s move outrageous and unacceptable.

Peskov declined to comment when asked whether Putin would avoid traveling to countries where he could be arrested on ICC orders.

Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, has said that based on data from the country’s National Information Bureau, 16,226 children were deported. Ukraine has managed to return 308 children.

Lvova-Belova, who was also implicated in the order, reacted with dripping sarcasm. It is wonderful that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country, that we do not leave them in war zones, that we take them out, that we create good conditions for them, that we surround them with love and care. people, she said.

Ukrainian officials were happy with this move.

In his nightly address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a historic decision, from which historic responsibility will begin.

The world changed, said presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the wheels of justice are turning and added that international criminals will be held accountable for child abduction and other international crimes.

Olga Lopatkina, a Ukrainian mother who fought for months to reclaim her adopted children, who were deported to an institution run by Russian loyalists, welcomed news of the arrest warrant. Everyone should be punished for their crimes, she said in an exchange of messages with the AP.

While Ukraine is also not a member of the global court, it has granted it jurisdiction over its territory and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited four times since opening an investigation a year ago.

Apart from Russia and Ukraine, the United States and China are not members of the 123-member ICC.

The ICC said its pre-trial chamber found reasonable grounds that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the child abductions for performing actions directly, together with others and/or through others and for not exercising proper control over the civilian and military subordinates who performed the acts.

After his most recent visit this month, ICC prosecutor Khan said he went to an orphanage 2 kilometers (just over a mile) from the front lines in southern Ukraine.

The drawings pinned to the wall … spoke of a context of love and support that was once there, he said in a statement. But this house was empty, as a result of the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation or their illegal transfer to other parts of the temporarily occupied territories.

As I noted at the United Nations Security Council last September, these alleged acts are being investigated by my office as a matter of priority. Children cannot be treated as spoils of war, Khan said.

And while Russia rejected the claims and court orders, others said the ICC’s action will have a significant impact.

The ICC has made Putin a wanted man and taken its first step in ending the impunity that has long fueled perpetrators of Russia’s war against Ukraine, said Balkees Jarrah, associate director of international justice. in Human Rights Watch. The warrants send a clear message that giving orders to commit or condone serious crimes against civilians can lead to a prison cell in The Hague.

Crane, who sued Liberian President Charles Taylor 20 years ago for crimes in Sierra Leone, said dictators and tyrants around the world now know that those who commit international crimes will be held accountable.

Taylor was eventually arrested and tried in a special court in the Netherlands. He was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

On Thursday, a UN-backed investigation cited Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including torture and systematic killings in occupied regions, among possible issues that constitute war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.

Comprehensive investigation also found crimes committed against Ukrainians on Russian soil, including deported Ukrainian children who were prevented from reuniting with their families, a filtering system intended to single out Ukrainians for detention, and torture and inhumane conditions of detention.

But on Friday, the ICC put Putin’s face on child abduction charges.

Kasert reported from Brussels. AP Writers Hanna Arhirova in Kiev, Ukraine; Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington and Sarah El Deeb in Beirut contributed.

