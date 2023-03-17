International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes in Ukraine

THE HAGUE (AP) The International Criminal Court said Friday it issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes over his alleged involvement in the abduction of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of (children) and illegal transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

She also issued a warrant on Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar charges.

The move was immediately rejected by Moscow and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough. However, its practical implications may be negligible.

Although the court has indicted world leaders before, it was the first time it issued an order against one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The court’s president, Piotr Hofmanski, said in a video statement that while ICC judges have issued arrest warrants, it will be up to the international community to enforce them. The court does not have its own police force to enforce orders.

The ICC is doing its part as a court,” he said. “The judges issued an arrest warrant. Implementation depends on international cooperation.

The chances of a Russian trial at the ICC remain extremely unlikely, as Moscow does not recognize the courts’ jurisdiction, a position it forcefully reaffirmed on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that Russia does not recognize the ICC and considers its decisions legally invalid. He added that Russia considers the court’s move outrageous and unacceptable.

Peskov declined to comment when asked whether Putin would avoid traveling to countries where he could be arrested on ICC orders.

Ukrainian officials were delighted.

The world changed,” said presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the wheels of justice are turning and added that “international criminals will be held responsible for stealing children and other international crimes.

Olga Lopatkina, a Ukrainian mother who fought for months to reclaim her adopted children who were deported to an institution run by Russian loyalists, welcomed news of the arrest warrant. Good news! she said in an exchange of messages with The Associated Press. Everyone should be punished for their crimes.

Ukraine is also not a member of the international court, but it has granted it jurisdiction over its territory, and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited four times since opening an investigation a year ago.

The ICC said its pre-trial chamber found reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of illegal expulsion of the population and that of the illegal transfer of the population from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, to the detriment of Ukrainian children.

The court statement said there are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the child abductions for committing the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others (and) for his failure to exercise proper control over civilians and military. the subordinates who committed the acts.

After his most recent visit, in early March, ICC prosecutor Khan said he visited a care home for children two kilometers (just over a mile) from the front lines in southern Ukraine.

The drawings pinned to the wall … spoke of a context of love and support that was once there. But this house was empty, as a result of the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation or their illegal transfer to other parts of the temporarily occupied territories, he said in a statement. As I noted to the United Nations Security Council last September, these alleged acts are being investigated by my Office as a matter of priority. Children cannot be treated as spoils of war.

And while Russia dismissed the claims and court orders as invalid, others said the ICC’s action will have a significant impact.

The ICC has made Putin a wanted man and taken its first step in ending the impunity that has fueled the perpetrators of Russia’s war against Ukraine for far too long,” said Balkees Jarrah, associate director of international justice at Human Rights Watch. “The warrants send a clear message that giving orders to commit or condone serious crimes against civilians can lead to a prison cell at The Hague.

Prof. David Crane, who sued Liberian President Charles Taylor 20 years ago for crimes in Sierra Leone, said dictators and tyrants around the world “are now aware that those who commit international crimes will be held accountable to include heads of state .

Taylor was eventually arrested and tried in a special court in the Netherlands. He was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

This is an important day for justice and for the citizens of Ukraine, Crane said in a written statement to The Associated Press on Friday.

On Thursday, a U.N.-backed investigation called Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including torture and systematic killings in occupied regions, among possible issues that amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.

The comprehensive investigation also revealed crimes committed against Ukrainians on Russian soil, including deported Ukrainian children who were prevented from reuniting with their families, a filtering system intended to single out Ukrainians for detention and torture, and inhumane conditions of detention.

But on Friday, the ICC put Putin’s face on child abduction charges.