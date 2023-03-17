International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for PutinExBulletin



change the subtitles Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Photo from the Kremlin pool via AP

Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Photo from the Kremlin pool via AP

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes that include allegations that Russia forcibly abducted Ukrainian children.

The ICC also issued a warrant for Putin’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

The court said in a news release On Friday the two are “allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (children) and that of the illegal transfer of the population (children) from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

The move by the criminal court in The Hague marked an important step by seeking the arrest of a sitting world leader, even as analysts acknowledged that the chances of arresting President Putin on the charges were slim.

Indeed, in Moscow, officials were quick to point out that Russia had never signed on as a party to the ICC as they rejected the allegations outright.

“The question itself is outrageous and unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Russia, like a number of other states, does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court, and therefore none of its decisions are irrelevant for the Russian Federation from a legal point of view.”

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin called the court’s decision “HISTorIcaL.”

Like the United States, Ukraine is also not a party to the ICC. But Kostin noted that the Ukrainian government has cooperated with the court on criminal investigations on its territory. He said his office submitted more than 1,000 pages of documents to the ICC related to the alleged forced deportation of children to Russia.

A report published last month by researchers at Yale University and the US State Department accused the Russian government of operating a systematic network of foster care centers for thousands of Ukrainian children.

Russian officials have not denied the arrival of Ukrainian children in the country, but have characterized the children’s centers as part of a large humanitarian program for abandoned, war-traumatized orphans.

The court order is a ‘stunning move’

ICC President Piotr Hofmanski said the judges decided to make the orders public in an effort to deter further crimes.

“It is forbidden by international law for occupying powers to transfer civilians from the territories where they live to other territories,” he said. “Children enjoy special protection under the Geneva Convention”.

Experts were surprised by the news.

“I hoped [this would happen]but I didn’t know it would be this fast,” said Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Humanitarian Research Laboratory at Yale.

“This is a stunning move by the court, which has moved to the top of the Russian state,” said David Bosco, author of Rough Justice: The International Criminal Court in a World of Power Politics.

However, Bosco warned, “The arrest warrant will have no immediate implications, because no trial can go forward without Putin being in custody and there is no chance of that happening in the near future.”

Despite the difficulty of trying to prove Putin, human rights lawyers hailed the news as a big step.

“This is a big day for the many victims of crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement. “With these arrest warrants, the ICC has made Putin a wanted man and taken the first step to end the impunity that has emboldened perpetrators in Russia’s war against Ukraine for far too long.”

Russia discusses adoption of Ukrainian children

While Russia has strongly denied allegations of war crimes committed by its forces in Ukraine, it has made little secret of the relocation of Ukrainian children to Russia by presenting it as a noble humanitarian effort.

President Putin hosted Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for children’s rights, for a meeting in the Kremlin in February, in which the two openly discussed Russian adoption programs for Ukrainian children in occupied territories in Ukraine, including the young teenage son of Lviv-Belova.

A transcript of the conversation is posted on the Kremlin website.

“You also adopted a child from Mariupol, is that right? Putin asked.

“Yes, Vladimir Vladimirovich,” replied Lvova-Belova, using the patronymic of the Russian leader. “Thanks to you.”

It was a remarkable admission: Ukraine banned adoptions after Russia invaded the country and children’s rights groups called on the countries not to adopt Ukrainian children during the war.

Lvova-Belova noted that if biological relatives are found, her commission will work to return the children to their Ukrainian families, “wherever they are, in Ukraine or in another country.”

To which Putin said: “That’s absolutely right.”

For the US, it’s complicated

Bosco, the international studies expert who wrote for the ICC, says the new court case raises some uncomfortable questions for the United States.

Although US leaders call Putin a “war criminal” and accuse Russia of “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine, the US is not a signatory to the court’s charter and has a complicated relationship with it.

“This will be another embarrassing moment for the United States because of the US position that the ICC should not be able to prosecute citizens of non-member states,” Bosco says.

In 2020, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on the then-Chief Prosecutor of the ICC, who was investigating allegations that US troops committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in the Biden administration, there are reports of an internal dispute: While the Justice and State Departments favor sharing intelligence with the international tribunal for Russian atrocities, the Pentagon has blocked it over concerns of setting a precedent that allows criminal prosecutions against Americans. according to New York Times.

Alex Leff and Michele Kelemen reported from Washington, DC Charles Maynes reported from Moscow.