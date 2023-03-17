International
Russia: International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Putin
The content of the orders is confidential to protect victims, said ICC President Piotr Hofmaski. However, the judges decided to make public the existence of the arrest warrants, in the interest of justice and to prevent future crimes.
of ICC Pre-Trial Chamber II also issued an arrest warrant for Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova. The orders say they each are allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from occupied territories in Ukraine to Russia, the UN-backed court said in announcing the arrest warrants.
Criminal liability
The crimes were allegedly committed in occupied Ukrainian territory at least from February 24, 2022, the ICC detailed. There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin and Ms. Lvova-Belova are good individual criminal responsibility.
The court found reasonable grounds that Mr. Putin is responsible for performing actions directly, together with others and, or through others, and for him failure to exercise control properly on the civil and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed them to be committed and who were under his effective authority and controlon the basis of superior liability.
All charges are consistent with Rome Statute. Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a party to the statutewhich established the judicial body in 1998.
Protection of victims
ICC Prosecutor Karim AA Khan said those responsible for the alleged crimes must be held accountable and that children should be returned to their families and communities.
in cannot allow children to be treated as if they were the spoils of war, he said. Incidents identified by my office include the deportation of at least hundreds of children taken from orphanages and foster homes. Many of these children, we claim, have since been given up for adoption in the Russian Federation.
Through presidential decrees issued by President Putin, The law was changed in Russia to speed up the granting of Russian citizenship, making it easier for them to be adopted by Russian families.
My office alleges that these acts, among other things, demonstrate an intent to permanently remove these children from their country, he said. At the time of these expulsions, Ukrainian children were protected persons under the Fourth Geneva Convention.
The Chamber had originally decided that the arrest warrants should not be published to protect victims and witnesses and also to protect the investigation, God. Hofmaski said.
However, given that the behavior addressed in The current situation is said to be ongoingand that public awareness of restraining orders may contribute to the prevention of further crimes, the Chamber considered that it is the interests of justice to authorize the Registry Office to publicly disclose the existence of ordersthe name of the suspects, the crimes for which the arrest warrants were issued and the modes of accountability determined by the Chamber, the ICC said.
Asked by reporters to comment on the arrest warrants at the regular midday briefing in New York on Friday, UN spokesman Stphane Dujarric stressed that the ICC and the UN were special institutions, with special mandates.
About ICC
The International Criminal Court is one independent, permanent judicial body. It was created in accordance with the Rome Statute, signed on July 17, 1998 at a conference in the capital of Italy.
Its jurisdiction extends to all the most serious international crimes committed after July 1, 2002, the date on which the Rome Statute entered into force.
The courts’ jurisdiction is limited to the crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes and the crime of aggression.
During the first 20 years of operations, the ICC has tried and solved cases of importance to international justice, shedding light on crimes committed by the use of child soldiers, the destruction of cultural heritage, sexual violence or attacks on innocent civilians.
