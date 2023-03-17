Bahamas co-brands with Worth Avenue Yachts at the Palm Beach International Boat Show

of Bahamas partners with world-class yacht brokerage firm to target a wider yachting audience

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In an effort to target a wider superyacht audience, The Bahamas will attend the 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) in association with Worth Avenue Yachts, a world-class yacht brokerage firm specializing in luxury yacht sales, yacht charters and new yacht construction.

The Yachting Department of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation (BMOTIA) will join forces with Worth Avenue Yachts in a joint venture that will see the branding of Islands of The Bahamas displayed within the main marquee area of ​​Worth Avenue Yachts in their floating space over the four days of the 41str Palm Beach International Boat Show.

In addition, BMOTIA will have a booth in the Clematis tent on stand M-12 where our hotels, marinas and airlines will have exhibition space to promote their products. THESE PArtnErs include Bay Street Marina, Romora Bay Resort & Marina, Jet Nassau Aviation, Bluff House Resort & Marina, Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board, Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, Bahamasair, Grand Bahama Yacht Club, Bahamas Marine Association, Nassau Cruise Port, Atlantis Paradise Island, Chub Cay Resort & Marina, Exuma Escape Bahamas Ltd, Sandyport Beach Resort, Long Island Bahamas Boat Rentals & Tours, and Nassau Yacht Haven. The Boat Show will take place in the city center West Palm BeachMarch 23 26.

Boating and yachting represent one of the largest growth sectors Bahamas Tourism industry. In 2022, Bahamas saw 92,926 boaters visiting the various islands with over 50% (46,880) coming from Florida. A premier event on the international boat show calendar, PBIBS features the latest in boating, yachting and marine technology. This year’s edition of the Boat Show will attract more than 55,000 participants and 600 exhibiting brands. About 600 boats will be on display, ranging from 8-foot inflatables to superyachts nearly 300 feet in length.

Officials from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation attending this year’s show will include the Honorable John WH Pinder II, Parliamentary Secretary.

“To Bahamas has a long standing reputation as a boat ride beforeSomehow,” said Parliamentary Secretary Pinder. “In recent years, we have seen the superyacht market emerge strongly. This is a market with tremendous potential, which we are tackling with great vigour. This year, we have partnered with Worth Avenue Yachts, a leader in the global yachting sector, to reach a greater number of customers in the international yachting community.”

Pinder further emphasized, “The Palm Beach International Boat Show is considered the Monaco Yacht Show in the US, attracting a high net worth clientele. Bahamas branding in the Worth Avenue yacht bank space will give us direct access to charters, buyers, current owners as well as charter brokers. We will take advantage of this special opportunity for him The showcase bahamas’ diversified yachting product and to educate yachting enthusiasts on the latest changes to The Bahamas boating fees.”

During the four days of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, staff from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and the Department of Aviation Yachts, joined various industry partners including Odyssey, Nassau Yacht Haven and Romora Bay Club, will feature The Islands of The Bahamas as a premier yachting destination, with opportunities throughout the day to interact directly with clientele visiting the Worth Avenue Yacht Dock. Ministry officials will engage in meetings with potential investors in the boating sector.

The four busy days of the show will be highlighted by two gala events, both of which will provide excellent networking opportunities for BMOTIA executives and industry partners to interact with customers and key players in the international yachting sector.

Worth Avenue Yachts Annual Private client event, organized on the evening of the first day of the boat show (March 23), is dedicated to current and potential yacht owners, as well as previous and potential charterers. The event will also be attended by charter brokers Worth Avenue Yachts, as well as clients from supporting brands Rolls Royce, Flex jet, UBS and others.

Bahamas nightor Bahamas themed evening, will be organized on the evening of the second day (March 24) on board a megayacht. The evening’s guest list will include yacht owners, yacht brokers, professional athletes, Bahamian dignitaries, BMOTIA executives, industry stakeholders and influencers. Bahamas Night will be hosted by BMOTIA in partnership with Worth Avenue Yachts, The Cut Agency Sports, Amerant Bank, Louis XIII, Tequila 512 and Pink Sands Spirits * (not confirmed)

About the Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday life. The island nation also boasts fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of Earth’s most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why it’s better in the Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or in Facebook, to YouTube OR Instagram.

About Worth Avenue Yachts

Worth Avenue Yacht was founded in 2011 by industry leaders Michael Mahan AND Brian Tansey. Michael has been in the yachting industry for over 30 years and has seen luxury yachting evolve from a niche, relatively unknown leisure industry to the global luxury yacht brokerage it is today. As the industry became more professional, more regulated and more competitive as it matured, Michael recognized the need for a new and innovative approach to luxury yacht sales and contract awarding, he believed a completely new business model was required. brokerage of yachts. For more information, please visit www.worthavenueyachts.com.

