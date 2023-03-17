20 years after invasion, many Iraq veterans have not found peace – Harvard Gazette

On March 20, 2003, a US-led military coalition invaded Iraq, toppling Saddam Hussein’s government before a fierce insurgency rose to oppose Western forces. As the fighting raged over eight years, more than a million American service members were deployed to the region, and many returned with complex physical and mental scars no single treatment can erase. To mark the 20th anniversary of the invasion, Gazeta spoke with Ron Hirschbergassistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation in Harvard Medical School and a traumatic brain injury expert in Massachusetts General Hospital AND Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Hirschberg is also the senior director of health and wellness for the veteran-focused nonprofit Home basewhere he waits for one podcast for military service and mental health. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

NEWSPAPER:Is there still a lot of pain among veterans who served in Iraq dealing with traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress, depression and other conditions?

HIRSCHBERG:When the war stops and the coverage of Iraq and Afghanistan stops, the people who served there, whether it was one deployment or 10, whether it was there 20 years ago or two years ago before Kabul fell, those wounds are not like bones that break and heal in 12 weeks. They can reappear months to years later, and then it’s a matter of alleviating the symptoms and providing the appropriate care so they can live their lives. In fact, we can expect even more need over time as service members try to re-engage with civilian life and those who struggle to do so become isolated. Part of what causes post-traumatic stress and exacerbates these wounds is no longer feeling connected to a group.

NEWSPAPER:They were marking the anniversary of the start of the Iraq War. Is it possible and/or necessary to separate service in Iraq from service in Afghanistan when talking about these injuries?

HIRSCHBERG: More than 1.8 million Iraq and Afghanistan veterans came home with a permanent disability, with nearly 1 million of them related to mental health and traumatic brain injuries, not to mention the moral injuries and complex survivor guilt. that present their own unique and complex challenges. When it comes to Afghanistan, there is a sense that you are left with loose ends and guilt without the ability to help. Many of our veterans developed strong bonds with families and interpreters, and many of these people continued to face serious threats after our withdrawal from Kabul.

NEWSPAPER:You mentioned that these conditions can last forever. What is the percentage of those who recover?

HIRSCHBERG:Recovery is a process. My job at MGH is to see people with moderate to severe traumatic brain injuries. When you see someone come in after a car accident, day two to day four, they’re stabilizing. The next week, they begin to heal. They will recover not just in days to weeks, but indeed months to years. In six months to a year, you will see a lot of that recovery. People can recover so they can live their lives, have good family relationships. They can return to work, travel and live functional lives. I would use an analogy of chronic medical conditions like diabetes or cancer in remission. You won’t fix them, but you can manage people with more understanding and diagnostic treatment.

When we look at Vietnam veterans who are now 50 years post-deployment, we see people who have had post-traumatic stress and other symptoms rearing their head for decades. A classic situation is retirement or moving on to the next chapter of life. Then there is a loss of purpose and perhaps isolation that brings on those symptoms. Even watching what is happening in Ukraine can be a trigger.

NEWSPAPER:So there are people who may not have suffered initially and are now experiencing symptoms many years later?

HIRSCHBERG: It is possible that some have been treated and done well for many years and then one day they find themselves in trouble. We know that, among all veterans, there are 20 suicides per day, and between 2015 and 2020 there was about a 40 percent increase in suicide among active duty service members. Thirty thousand veterans have died by suicide in the conflicts of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom alone over 20 years. Since 9/11, there have been more than 125,000 suicide deaths of veterans of all eras.

NEWSPAPER:When we talk about these invisible war wounds, do they depend on the specific type of injury or do they depend a lot on factors related to the individual?

HIRSCHBERG:Who you are your medical history, social factors, psychiatric factors matter. Then there is the injury itself and the post-injury. Rehabilitation and recovery are heavily influenced by society and can be influenced by belonging or lack of belonging. It’s like a tribe, really, of people who have not only a sense of belonging, but a real sense of purpose. Part of managing these invisible wounds is about finding new connections and new purpose.

NEWSPAPER:Has there been progress in the science of understanding and treating these conditions?

HIRSCHBERG:Home Base has a standard of care at its core, like insulin for diabetes or chemotherapy for cancer. The standard includes prolonged exposure therapy, cognitive processing therapyAND cognitive behavioral therapy. For traumatic brain injury, its cognitive rehabilitation therapy and vestibular/physical therapy. The data shows that these therapies work. But colleagues at Spaulding, Mass General Brigham and Home Base are looking to improve them, trying to find biomarkers of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury and how they might affect treatment. We were doing work on psychedelics and had a partnership with MGHs Center for Psychedelic Neuroscience and we’ve done some virtual reality work on PTS. We pride ourselves on our wellness efforts, bringing people together in the kitchen with nutritionists and in the gym with strength and conditioning coaches. We also include art therapy and music, which tap into more creative spaces and have been shown to help with stress and depression.

NEWSPAPER:Why do you do this job?

HIRSCHBERG:I didn’t serve in the military, and every day I’m there, I’m reminded that our job is to take care of the people who have reached out to take care of us. Julian Kitching, a Green Beret, and his brother, an Army Ranger, came through our program. said Julian in Run to the main base last year that service members signed up to go into combat to keep us safe. The last thing anyone wants is to go to war, but when you have to, that’s what they’re there to do. The other side of the equation is simple: We take care of them when they come back.