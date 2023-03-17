International
Note – register to vote in local elections and remember to bring photo ID with you when you vote on May 4
CAMBRIDGE voters are being reminded to bring photo ID to the polling station to be able to vote in person in the local elections on May 4, after new legislation was introduced by the government.
The election on Thursday 4 May this year will see city councilors elected in every ward, plus an expected second election in the Castle ward following a resignation. A by-election is expected for the Cambridgeshire County Council share of Arbury following a resignation.
Voters can get a range of different photo IDs to vote, including passport, driving licence, blue badge, elderly or disabled bus card, Age Verification Standards Scheme (PASS) card ) and many others. For the full list of acceptable forms of ID visit www.cambridge.gov.uk/voter-id-in-polling-stations
Anyone without an acceptable form of ID can apply for a Certificate of Voter Authority either online (at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate) or by mail. This is a free photo ID issued for the specific purpose of voting at a polling station.
The deadline to apply for a Certificate of Electoral Authority for the May 4 election is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.
People will not require photo ID to vote by mail or if they have appointed a proxy to vote for them, although the proxy will need to bring their own photo ID.
Residents who have not yet registered to vote in the May 4 local elections are urged to do so before this year’s deadline if they have not already.
Anyone wishing to vote in the May 4 election who is not already registered to vote can register to vote online until 11.59pm on Monday 17 April.
To register, people must visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and have their National Insurance number handy. The process should only take a few minutes.
Residents already on the electoral register do not need to take any action and should receive a voting card at the end of March.
Residents aged 18 or over on polling day can vote in this election if they are eligible British, Irish, Commonwealth or European Union citizens and are registered to vote in Cambridge. EU citizens can still register and vote even though the UK has left the EU.
Robert Pollock, returning officer for local elections, said: I would encourage anyone who is not registered to vote to make it a priority. Your views matter and can positively impact your neighbourhood, local community and the whole city. It’s very simple to sign up. Just go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to play a role in local democracy this year.
Please remember to tell your friends and family that for the first time you will need to bring photo ID to the polls on May 4th. Many people already have a driver’s license, passport, blue badge or other acceptable form of ID. If not, please apply for Voter Authority Certificate. It’s easy to get and you can use it to vote again in the future.
People wishing to vote by post can apply to do so by 5pm on Tuesday 18 April.
People can appoint someone else to vote on their behalf by applying to vote by proxy by 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.
