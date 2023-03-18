Infrastructure to receive $24 million in improvements to growing city of Inverness





Water and sewer infrastructure in the city of Inverness, NS, is getting a $24 million upgrade thanks to funding from three levels of government. The money will be used by the city to build a new wastewater treatment plant and drinking water distribution lines in the western Cape Breton community. The original infrastructure was built in the 1970s and needs to be replaced, said Inverness County Supervisor Bonny MacIsaac. “It means we’ll be able to grow as a community,” MacIsaac said. “We’re going to have clean drinking water. We’re going to have a sewage treatment plant that’s not at capacity. Room to grow. So we can look at housing development. It just gives us open it.” An Antigonish developer halted a major housing development more than two years ago because of a lack of adequate infrastructure. The rapid residential and commercial growth caused by the Cabot golf courses has strained the system’s capacity. MacIsaac said federal and provincial funding would be a long time coming, but it’s also welcome because a recent report found the municipality has a $103 million deficit in infrastructure. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says the funding will help solve a long-standing need for clean drinking water that will protect people’s equipment and clothes. (Tom Ayers/CBC) “I am very grateful that we are finally at this stage in Inverness,” she said. The town’s fire hall was packed with local residents who cheered the announcement. The province is contributing $6.5 million, the Nova Scotia government is adding $8.1 million and the federal government is contributing $9.8 million. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, who is also the province’s deputy premier and finance minister, said the work will finally solve a long-standing problem. “I can tell you the number one issue I’ve always heard about Inverness was water and now, something as basic as a good source of drinking water, putting whites in the washing machine and leaving them white,” he said. . “The simple pleasures in life.” Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said he started working on fundraising just days after being elected in 2019. Successfully concluding an agreement means the economy does not have to be sacrificed for the environment, he said. Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says wastewater infrastructure may not be exciting, but it’s an important consideration when buying a home or starting a business. (Tom Ayers/CBC) In addition to providing better pollution control in the community, the work will create jobs and have a lasting economic impact on the county, Kelloway said. “Sewage is not a sex item, but boy, everyone is affected by it. “Everybody is affected by it in terms of when they make an investment or not make an investment, in buying a house or starting a business.” The work is expected to start at the end of this year. MORE TOP STORIES

