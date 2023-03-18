Improves safe drinking water system in Prince Rupert





The province is providing $65 million to the City of Prince Rupert to replace essential sections of its aging water distribution system to provide reliable water service to the community. “The importance of a reliable supply of drinking water cannot be overstated. We saw firsthand the critical need for this funding last December when the city declared a state of emergency due to water distribution concerns,” said Premier David Eby. “Crews worked tirelessly to keep drinking water flow through homes over the holiday season and I want to thank them for their efforts. Together we are working to support the people of Prince Rupert by replacing aging infrastructure and ensuring that this valuable resource is available now and in the future.” Prince Rupert’s water distribution system is experiencing an increasing number of water main and service line failures, including the major line outage on December 15, 2022, which threatened the water supply to the community, which is home to Canada’s third largest port. “We know that aging infrastructure can cause public safety and economic issues within communities,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Working together, this funding will help support community health and safety and ensure people have access to the services they rely on.” Prince Rupert’s water distribution system provides drinking water to approximately 14,000 people and is a key community service, supporting the ongoing sustainability of the Port of Prince Rupert. BC’s Northern Port and Trade Corridor provides vital trade capacity and resilience to provincial and national supply chains. The Port of Prince Rupert ships more than $50 billion in exports and imports each year and provides economic and employment benefits to Prince Rupert and throughout BC. This funding, through the province’s Critical Community Infrastructure fund, is in addition to the $1 billion Growing Communities Fund, which was awarded to all 188 BC municipalities and regional districts to support their unique infrastructure and amenity needs. Quotes: Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Shore – “The health of my community is paramount. This investment will provide updated water delivery services that are integral to the well-being of the people of Prince Rupert. Our government is committed to supporting communities to create opportunities for them to build the public infrastructure they urgently need.” Herb Pond, mayor of Prince Rupert – “Our community is excited to see this level of commitment from the Province. Securing our water supply infrastructure is critical to securing one of Canada’s busiest trade corridors. The Prime Minister, our MPK and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs have all been tremendous supporters. They know our problems and are committed to help. Today’s announcement allows us to address the most critical areas of water infrastructure and secure our supply for decades to come.” Shaun Stevenson, president and chief executive officer, Prince Rupert Port Authority – “The BC government’s investment shows it understands the need for an urgent solution that will ensure a strong and sustainable port has a strong and sustainable community that can support its growth. The Port of Prince Rupert relies on healthy municipal infrastructure to support the needs of its local workforce and maintain a livable community that can anchor our role as an essential trade gateway for BC and Canada. Learn more: For information about the Growing Communities Fund, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/28220 For information about the provincial surplus, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/27862

