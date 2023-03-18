



Right now, in cities across the country, it’s very difficult to build the housing we need, especially affordable housing. Housing policies are often barriers to producing results, and many Canadians, from young families to seniors to newcomers, are finding it harder to find an affordable place to call home. Clearly, we need to accelerate change so the system works for all Canadians. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Guelph, Ontario today to launch the Housing Acceleration Fund (HAF), a $4 billion initiative that will provide funding to local governments to fast-track the creation of 100,000 new homes across Canada. Local governments are now being invited to develop innovative action plans, in line with flexible criteria, to remove barriers to building more homes, faster. The fund will help cities, towns and Indigenous governments unlock the supply of new housing by accelerating development and approvals, such as fixing outdated permitting systems, introducing zoning reforms to build more density or encouraging development near public transit . Local authorities are encouraged to think big and be innovative in their approaches. They can speed up project timelines, allow for increased housing density, encourage affordable housing units and more. The fund will provide upfront funding to support implementation, as well as additional funding after results are delivered. Over the next decade, the Government of Canada aims to double the rate of housing construction to make housing more affordable. Building more housing, including affordable housing, is a key part of making life more affordable and building an economy that works for all Canadians. When we work together beyond government orders, we can build a better future for the middle class and the people who work hard to join it. quotas Canada has the fastest growing population in the G7, but our housing supply has not kept up with demand. The Housing Acceleration Fund will help local governments cut red tape and backlog, build the housing we need and give more people in Canada a safe and affordable place to call home. We will continue to work to make life more affordable and create stronger, more prosperous communities from coast to coast. Rt. Honored. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada The Housing Accelerator Fund is a bold new initiative to address the urgent need for housing in Canada. We understand that the key to increasing housing affordability is increasing the supply of affordable homes for Canadians. In partnership with local governments, this fund will enable us to create long-term systemic change in our housing system and have a tangible impact on increasing housing supply. With this initiative, our government is helping more Canadians have access to a home that meets their needs and is within their means. This is an important step towards building more housing in our cities faster and ensuring that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Honorable. Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Fast facts The Housing Acceleration Fund (HAF) application portal will open this June. Local governments are encouraged to begin preparing their proposed action plans today. A full list of eligible system reforms is available on the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation website.

The HAF is a $4 billion initiative by the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-2027. It was announced in Budget 2022, along with other initiatives to make housing more affordable and accessible for Canadians, including: Investing $1.5 billion to launch a third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative and create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units across Canada, with 25 per cent of the investment going towards focused housing projects in women; Introducing a new tax-free First Home Savings Account to allow Canadians to save up to $40,000 tax-free to help buy their first home; Doubling the First-Time Homebuyer Tax Credit to provide up to $1,500 in direct support to homebuyers to offset the closing costs involved in purchasing a first home; Launching a $200 million infusion under the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund to develop and expand rent-to-own projects.

To guide the design and mechanism of the HAF, the federal government sought input from Canadians and consulted stakeholders through 2022. Engagements with Indigenous communities and organizations are ongoing.

Local governments interested in applying for FASH will need to meet the program’s requirements and submit an action plan as part of their application. The action plan must detail the local government’s commitment to an objective of increasing housing supply; alignment with federal priorities for creating dense, affordable, inclusive, and diverse communities; and the initiatives they plan to undertake to increase and accelerate the supply of housing in their communities. In the absence of a municipal-level authority, a regional district, province or territory may also apply for the ASF. Support may also be provided to jurisdictions that require assistance due to capacity issues.

The Government of Canada will negotiate an agreement with Quebec to ensure that municipalities in the province have access to the program while respecting provincial laws.

The HAF is part of a larger set of measures by the federal government to support housing creation through Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives across the NHS are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. of Map of housing financing initiativesshows the affordable housing projects that have been developed through the NHS. Related product Related links

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2023/03/17/building-more-homes-faster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

