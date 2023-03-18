The Cost of Living Commission wants to hear your views





Kemi Akinola (far left) and the Cost of Living Commission at their meeting in Roehampton The independent expert group set up by the council to help residents deal with the cost of living crisis is urging local residents to come forward and share their experiences of how the financial crisis has affected them. As part of its commitment to help residents through the current economic difficulties, the council has set up an independent cost of living commission with the task of identifying possible actions that the council, its partners, the wider community and regional and national government can take. be able to. to support local people during the crisis. It will make its recommendations by listening to local people, businesses and organisations, as well as looking at all available data and the latest research. His areas of focus are looking at the impact of changes in the cost of food, accommodation, fuel and transport on Wandsworth residents. And as part of this process, the commission is now asking local residents to come forward and share their knowledge and insights in these four key areas. The Commission is particularly interested in the following points: How the cost of living crisis is affecting Wandsworth residents, organizations and businesses.

What people are doing differently because of the impact the crisis is having on their families.

Ideas and insights into what long-term changes and actions are needed to support residents through this and any future crisis. To provide evidence to the committee, please completeonline quizor email your response towandsworthcommission@wandsworth.gov.uk. If you would prefer a paper copy of the survey, or in another language or format, or if you require any assistance in submitting your evidence, please call (020) 8871 5401 or emailwandsworthcommission@wandsworth.gov.uk. All comments received will be fully considered and will help shape the commission’s final report, which will make recommendations to the council and its partners about long-term solutions to support people during the cost of living crisis. Deputy leader of Wandsworth Council, Kemi Akinola, said we had good feedback from residents at the two public meetings we held in Roehampton and Battersea. “But we want to make sure that more voices are heard. We’re aware that not everyone can make these meetings, and that’s why we’re offering other platforms for residents to be fed, so that they can shape our responses to fully meet our needs.It is very important that local people participate in this information gathering process and I urge everyone to get involved. Commission joint chair Ian Tattum, Vicar of St Barnabas in Southfields, said: The Commission is constantly learning from specialists, charities and community groups, but wants to ensure it also hears about residents’ experiences. We are particularly interested in hearing their ideas for mitigating the immediate effects of the crisis and finding long-term solutions that would benefit the whole community and the national debate. The full list of committee members is:Reverend Ian TattumANDDorian Latham(shared chairs),Councilor Kemi Akinola(Deputy Leader of Wandsworth Council),Professor Alex Colas(Professor of International Relations, University of London),Beverly Corson(CEO Wandsworth Chamber of Commerce),Toby Costin(Director, Crewe Energy),Arshad Daud(Community Leader, Balham and Tooting Mosque),Lauren James(MP Smarter Travel Consultancy),Taylor Maria Johnson(Senior Policy and Data Analyst, Policy in Practice),Professor Tim Lang(Professor of Food Policy, University of London),Kath McDonnell(Officer, Battersea and Wandsworth Union Council),Liz Moreton(Senior Producer, Battersea Arts Centre),Gillian Norton(Chairman, St Georges University Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust),Cathy Warwick(Non-Executive Director, Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust) and a representative fromWandsworth Youth Council. To find out more about how the council can help you get through the current crisis, please visit our cost of living Over the past few months the council has developed an extensive program of support including:

