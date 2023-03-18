Global banking crisis fears and more economic news this week

This weekly roundup brings you the latest stories from the world of economics and finance.

Top economic stories: Banking crisis fears ripple global markets; Silicon Valley Bank collapse what happened and what it means; People in the UK face the biggest drop in spending power in 70 years.

1. Fears of a banking crisis send shockwaves through the markets



Fears of a global banking crisis grew following the fall in the share price of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse and the collapse of the American lender Silicon Valley Bank.

Credit Suisse’s share price fell 24% on March 15 after its largest investor said it could not provide the bank with more money. The bank has done associated multi-billion dollar losses with the collapse of the investment fund Archegos and Greensill Capital.

Stock markets then fell around the world, with a particularly large decline in bank stocks. The jitters in banking stocks also sent yields on US Treasuries and Eurozone bonds lower and gold prices renewed their recent gains as investors sought safe havens.

The FTSE 100 index has fallen sharply this week. Image: London Stock Exchange

Switzerland’s central bank has since stepped in with $54 billion to bolster liquidity and investor confidence in Credit Suisse, making it the first major global bank to be bailed out since the 2008 financial crisis.

But the sell-off in Credit Suisse’s shares has risen questions about potential problems that may be lurking in the wider banking system. Major U.S. banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank on March 16 in an attempt to save the lender, after a 70% drop in its share price this month.

The broadest drop in banking sector stocks came a day after the ratings agency Moodys Investors Service lowered its outlook for the entire banking system to negative from stable due to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and mid-sized US lender Signature Bank (see more below).

Goldman Sachs has cut its forecast for US GDP growth for the fourth quarter due to risks that smaller banks will pull back on loans to maintain liquidity in the face of a potential banking crisis.

2. The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse: What Happened and Why?



based in California Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was shut down by state banking regulators on March 10 after a rapid deposit slide. SVB served many start-ups and described itself as “the bank of the innovation economy”.

The bank counted nearly half of US venture capital-backed technology and healthcare companies among its clients, and its deposit outflows began because these customers were struggling to raise money elsewhere. or the decline of technology has led to a noticeable slowdown in startup funding by venture capitalists.

SVB launched a $1.75 billion share sale to try to shore up its balance sheet, but investors in its stock worried whether the capital increase would be enough given the deteriorating fortunes of many tech start-ups.

The bank’s share price subsequently fell by 60%, wiping over $80 billion in value from its shares. Some startups then began withdrawing their money from the bank as a precaution.

Image: Reuters/Refinitiv Datastream

Reuters says the collapse of SVB is a sign of this The “Age of Easy Money” is overwith higher interest rates dampening investors’ willingness to put money into early-stage or speculative businesses.

Corporate defaults are also rising amid the tightening monetary environment, with S&P Global saying Europe had the second-highest number of defaults last year since 2009. It expects US and European default rates to reach 3.75% respectively and 3.25%, in September, against 1.6% and 1.4% a year ago, with pessimistic forecasts of 6.0% and 5.5% not “out of the question”.

3. News in brief: Stories on the economy from around the world



People in the UK are facing their biggest drop in spending power for 70 years, says the government’s independent forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). It comes after the government announced a new budget and said the country would avoid a recession this year. But the UK faces low growth and high debt, and The OBR says Brexit has hit business investment.

of The European Central Bank has increased interest rates by 50 basis points, standing by its fight against inflation and facing calls from some investors to hold off on policy tightening until the turmoil in the banking sector eases. Its deposit rate is now 3%, its highest level since late 2008.

ball Japanese companies agreed to their biggest wage increase in a quarter of a century at annual labor talks this week, considering Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s call for higher wages to offset rising living costs. The decision could have a major impact on the initiation of consumer demand and how soon the Bank of Japan ends ultra-low interest rates.

of The US Consumer Price Index rose 6% in the year to February its smallest annual increase since September 2021 and the eighth consecutive month that the annual rate has fallen. But price gains remain high and economists are divided on whether the data will prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week.

Argentina’s annual inflation rate exceeded 100% in February, marking the first time it has tripled since a period of hyperinflation in 1991. Inflation hit 102.5% last month, with consumers seeing price changes almost every week.

Inflation in Argentina is at its highest level in three decades. Image: Reuters/INDEC

Turkey’s budget deficit widened to TRY 170.56 billion ($9 billion) in February, as the government implemented measures to minimize the economic impact of last month’s earthquake. Economists say government spending on reconstruction and aid efforts could push the deficit-to-GDP ratio above 5% this year, against the government’s target of 3.5% set in September.

EU finance ministers have agreed on broad principles for reforming Europe’s fiscal rules to better accommodate investment and give more flexibility to reduce debt for highly indebted countries. The rules are facing challenges because public debt has risen due to government support during the pandemic crisis and the cost of living. Efforts to stop climate change also require large public investments.

Lebanon’s commercial banks resumed an open strike on March 14. The move follows legal changes that allow borrowers to repay loans in foreign currency at the old official exchange rate, a move prompted by a 98% drop in the value of the Lebanese pound. Banks say that this has depleted their foreign exchange reserves and that they do not have sufficient liquidity to repay depositors.

4. More on finance and economy on the agenda



