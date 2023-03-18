USS Charleston Participates in Exercise La Prouse 2023 > US Pacific Fleet > News





La Prouse is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation in maritime surveillance, interdiction and air operations through progressive training and information sharing. The French Navy, represented by the Mistral-class amphibious assault ship FS Dixmude (L9015) and the La Fayette-class frigate FS La Fayette (F 710), hosted the exercise. “It is vital that the Indo-Pacific remains free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient,” said Cmdr. Spike Lamson, commanding officer, Charleston Gold Crew. “Every opportunity we have to work with our regional allies and partners helps strengthen that goal.” Additional participants included the Indian Navy’s Shivalik-class stealth frigate Sahyadri (F49) and Komandarm Fedko-class replenishment carrier INS Jyoti (A58), the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Akizuki Suzutsuki-class destroyer, Navzay 1 (DD) Australian 1 – class frigate HMAS Perth (FFH 157), personnel from the Royal Canadian Navy and Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS Tamar (P233). The ships met at sea to conduct integrated force training and practiced a variety of surface and air combat events, including live-fire exercises, coordinated tactical maneuvering, flight operations, simulated air-to-ground combat exercises and communications training. Exercise La Prouse demonstrated combined warfighting capabilities and seamless coordination among regional allies and partners, underscoring commitment to peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Charleston is on a rotating deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners serving as a ready force for response in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. . As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combatant ships rotationally stationed in Singapore, functions as Commander, Task Force 76/3 Naval Combatant Commander, and builds partnerships through training and military-to-military engagements as the executive agent of the Task Force Commander, Joint Readiness and Training. The 7th Fleet is the US Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

