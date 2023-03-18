ECFMG News | Match shows strong gains for International Medical Graduates (IMGs)





The success of IMGs in pursuing graduate medical education (GME) in the United States remains strong with significant increases in the number of physicians taking first-year training positions, according to the results of the 2023 Major Residency Match (Match) announced on Friday by the National Population Adjustment Program (NRMP). A total of 8,388 IMGs received first-year residency positions in accredited US GME programs in Match 2023, an increase of 718 (9.4%) from the previous year. Of the IMGs compared, 3,356 are US citizens, 257 more than last year. The number of positions taken by non-U.S. IMGs is 5,032, up 461 from last year. Match rates for US citizen and non-US citizen IMGs are 67.6% and 59.4%, respectively, both up from last year. An infographic on IMG’s performance at the 2023 Match can be found here here . According to William W. Pinsky, MD, CEO of IntealthTM and President of the Education Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), the strong performance of the IMGs announced Friday underscores the quality of the IMGs attending the US GME and the essential role they play as team members of health care throughout the country. He also noted that the record number of primary care positions offered at this Match is a positive development, as IMGs often pursue primary care specialties. Today’s results show that IMGs continue to be very competitive in obtaining training in the US, said Dr. Pinsky. Intelalth and its members managed to secure a diverse and highly qualified pool of IMG applicants for training programs in the US. Our services will continue to support the US GME community and their new IMG trainees as they progress through training and make critical contributions to patient care. Intealth is an integrated organization advancing the global health workforce. In the United States, ECFMG, a member of Intealth, evaluates the readiness of IMGs to enter the US GME. The IMG certification program is a rigorous process that includes passing components of the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), the same exams required of US medical school students and graduates, and demonstrating clinical skills. and communicative. As part of the certification process, ECFMG also verifies the authenticity of IMGs’ medical education credentials, including their medical degrees, directly with the issuing medical schools. Only IMGs who are certified by ECFMG may enter accredited US GME programs. About Intel

Intealth brings together the expertise and resources that advance quality in healthcare education around the world in order to improve healthcare for all. Through the strategic integration of its non-profit members, Intealth offers a flexible and multi-layered portfolio of services. These services enhance and support the education and training of health care professionals, verify their necessary qualifications to practice, and inform the development of health workforce policies worldwide. By leveraging these combined competencies of its members, Intealth powers innovation in areas critical to the health professions. Intealth is an integrated organization that includes ECFMG and FAIMER.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecfmg.org/news/2023/03/17/match-shows-strong-gains-for-international-medical-graduates-imgs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related