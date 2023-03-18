Connect with us

International

ECFMG News | Match shows strong gains for International Medical Graduates (IMGs)

ECFMG News | Match shows strong gains for International Medical Graduates (IMGs)

 


The success of IMGs in pursuing graduate medical education (GME) in the United States remains strong with significant increases in the number of physicians taking first-year training positions, according to the results of the 2023 Major Residency Match (Match) announced on Friday by the National Population Adjustment Program (NRMP).

A total of 8,388 IMGs received first-year residency positions in accredited US GME programs in Match 2023, an increase of 718 (9.4%) from the previous year. Of the IMGs compared, 3,356 are US citizens, 257 more than last year. The number of positions taken by non-U.S. IMGs is 5,032, up 461 from last year. Match rates for US citizen and non-US citizen IMGs are 67.6% and 59.4%, respectively, both up from last year. An infographic on IMG’s performance at the 2023 Match can be found here here