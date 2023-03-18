International
Putin’s ‘child kidnapper’ and other fugitives wanted by the International Criminal Court | World News
Russia has hit back after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes over his alleged involvement in Ukrainian child abductions.
ICC said the president is allegedly responsible for “the illegal deportation of children and the illegal transfer of children from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”
It also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, its commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.
Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of annexation – latest war updates
War crimes include torture, mutilation, corporal punishment, hostage-taking and acts of terrorism. The category also covers violations of human dignity such as rape and forced prostitution, looting and extrajudicial execution.
Crimes against humanity are acts committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, such as murder, deportation, torture and rape.
So what do we know about Ms. Lvova-Belova and other fugitives facing ICC arrest warrants?
Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova
Lvova-Belova was appointed by Putin as his children’s rights commissioner in October 2021.
British and Ukrainian officials have accused Lvova-Belova of forcibly deporting and adopting children from Ukraine during the Russian occupation that began in February 2022.
Lvova-Belova is sanctioned by the USA, Europe, Great Britain, Canada and Australia.
She claims to be the “savior” of Ukrainian children caught in Russia’s so-called “special military operation”, but her impassioned rhetoric allegedly hides a sinister plan to expel Ukrainian children from territories occupied by Russian occupation forces.
A recent US report said that Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children in places in Crimea and Russian-controlled Russia, whose main purpose appears to be political re-education.
Last month on television, Lvova-Belova thanked Putin for being able to “adopt” a 15-year-old boy from Mariupol, the southeastern Ukrainian city that was destroyed and occupied by Russian forces.
Lvova-Belova was already the mother and guardian of 22 mostly adopted children, according to reports.
She is also a member of the governing body of the pro-Kremlin party United Russia, the largest party in the Russian parliament.
Mikhail Mayramovich Mindzaev
Russia is suspected of committing war crimes during the August 2008 conflict between Georgia and Russia over South Ossetia, a breakaway region of Georgia that has very close ties to Moscow.
The war cost hundreds of lives on both sides and forcibly displaced tens of thousands of civilians.
Human Rights Watch found that after Georgian forces withdrew from South Ossetia on August 10, Russian-backed South Ossetian forces deliberately destroyed ethnic Georgian villages in South Ossetia that were administered by the Georgian government.
He said the forces looted, beat, threatened and unlawfully arrested many ethnic Georgian civilians and killed some, based on the ethnic and political affiliation of the residents.
The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Mindzaev in June 2022. It said the former Russian officer was the minister of internal affairs of South Ossetia’s de facto administration from 2005 to 2008.
He was accused of war crimes of illegal confinement, torture and inhumane treatment, insult to personal dignity, hostage taking and illegal transfer of civilians.
These were allegedly committed between August 8 and 27, 2008 during the conflict. He is still free.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is a Libyan political figure and the second son of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
In 2011, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Saif on two counts of crimes against humanity, which were murder and persecution, allegedly committed in Libya that year.
He was captured by a militia group in 2011 in Libya as he tried to flee to Niger, but was released from prison in 2017 and is still at large.
In 2021, he registered to run for president, but the electoral authority rejected his bid.
Joseph Kony
An arrest warrant was issued in July 2005 for the Ugandan rebel who is suspected of being the commander-in-chief of the militia group the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).
His decades-long war kept much of northern Uganda trapped in a nightmare of violence, hunger and fear of nightly raids by the LRA.
Child soldiers and their commanders, many barely in their teens, carried out attacks on unarmed villagers, allegedly under Kon’s orders.
Several attempts to capture him by UN and Ugandan forces over the years have failed and he remains at large.
He is charged with 12 counts of crimes against humanity, which included murder, enslavement, sexual slavery, rape and inhumane acts of grievous bodily harm and suffering.
The ICC also charged Kony with 21 counts of war crimes, including murder, cruel treatment of civilians, deliberately directing an attack against a civilian population, looting, inciting rape and forced registration of children – allegedly committed after July 1, 2002.
Read more:
Vladimir Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court
Biden Says Vladimir Putin ‘Clearly Committed War Crimes’
|
