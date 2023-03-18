International
Credit Suisse faces a crucial weekend with its future in the balance
March 17 (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group AG ( CSGN.S ) headed into a comfortable weekend as some rivals grew cautious in their dealings with the struggling Swiss lender and its regulators urged it to pursue a deal with UBS AG (UBSG.S).
Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and his teams will hold meetings over the weekend to assess strategic scenarios for the bank, people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Swiss regulators are encouraging UBS and Credit Suisse to merge, a source with knowledge of the matter said, but added that both banks did not want to do so. Regulators do not have the power to force the merger, the person said.
The boards of UBS and Credit Suisse were also expected to meet separately over the weekend, the Financial Times said.
Shares in Credit Suisse jumped 9% in after-market trading following the FT report. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment on the report.
Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank, is the biggest name caught up in the market turmoil caused by the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last week, forcing it to draw down $54 billion in debt financing. central bank.
In the latest sign of its growing problems, at least four major banks, including Societe Generale SA ( SOGN.PA ) and Deutsche Bank AG ( DBKGn.DE ), have imposed restrictions on their trading involving the Swiss lender or its securities, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
“Credit Suisse is a very special case,” said Fredrique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. “The intervention of the Swiss central bank was a necessary step to calm the flames, but it may not be enough to restore confidence in Credit Suisse, so there is talk of more measures.”
The frantic efforts to prop up Credit Suisse come as policymakers, including the European Central Bank and US President Joe Biden, have sought to reassure investors and depositors that the global banking system is safe. But fears of wider problems in the sector persist.
Already this week, major U.S. banks had to step in with a $30 billion lifeline for smaller lender First Republic ( FRC.N ), as U.S. banks sought a record $153 billion in liquidity from the Federal Reserve in recent days. .
This surpassed a previous high during the height of the financial crisis some 15 years ago.
This reflected “funding and liquidity strains at banks, driven by weakening depositor confidence,” said Moody’s ratings agency, which this week downgraded its outlook on the US banking system to negative.
In Washington, the focus turned to greater oversight to ensure banks — and their executives — are held accountable.
Biden – who earlier this week promised Americans that their deposits are safe – on Friday called on Congress to give regulators more power over the banking sector, including increasing fines, withdrawing funds and detaining officials from failed banks, a White House statement said.
A group of U.S. Democratic lawmakers also asked regulators and the Justice Department for an investigation into the role of Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) in the collapse of SVB, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff’s office said on Friday.
MARKET REGULATIONS CONTINUE
Banking stocks globally have been hit since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, raising questions about other weaknesses in the broader financial system.
Shares in Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, closed up 8% on Friday, with Morningstar Direct saying Credit Suisse had seen more than $450 million in net outflows from its US and European managed funds. from March 13 to 15.
Analysts, investors and bankers think the easing of credit by the Swiss central bank – which made it the first major global bank to undertake an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis – only bought them time to figure out what to do next. did afterwards.
Increased financial instability and uncertainty about the future of Credit Suisse could cloud Switzerland’s economic outlook, but the liquidity support provided to the bank is unlikely to affect the country’s public finances, DBRS Morningstar wrote in a note to investors.
Shares of U.S. regional banks fell sharply on Friday and the S&P Banks Index (.SPXBK) fell 4.6%, bringing its decline over the past two weeks to 21.5%, its worst calendar two-week loss since the COVID-19 pandemic. 19 shook the markets in March 2020.
First Republic Bank closed Friday down 32.8%, taking its loss in the last 10 sessions to more than 80%.
While support from some of the biggest names in US banking prevented its collapse this week, investors were surprised by First Republic’s late revelations about its cash position and how much urgent liquidity it needed.
“It looks like maybe damage has been done to First Republic’s brand reputation. (It’s a shame) because it was a high-quality, well-run bank,” said John Petrides, portfolio manager at Tocqueville Asset Management.
Earlier on Friday, SVB Financial Group said it had filed for a court-supervised reorganization, days after its former banking unit SVB was taken over by US regulators.
Regulators have asked banks interested in buying SVB and Signature Bank to submit bids by Friday, people familiar with the matter said. US regulators are willing to consider allowing the government to freeze losses at SVB and Signature Bank if it helps delay a sale, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.
Authorities have repeatedly tried to point out that the current turmoil is different from the global financial crisis 15 years ago, as banks are better capitalized and funds are more readily available – but their assurances have often fallen on deaf ears.
In an unusual move, the ECB held an ad hoc meeting of the supervisory board, its second this week, to discuss stresses and volatility in the banking sector.
Supervisors were told that deposits were stable across the euro zone and exposure to Credit Suisse was insignificant, a source familiar with the content of the meeting told Reuters.
An ECB spokesman declined to comment.
Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Jeff Mason and Costas Pitas in Washington, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Sumeet Chatterjee, Joice Alves in London, Alexandra Hudson in Zurich, Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Noel Randewi, California; Writing by Deepa Babington, Sam Holmes and Alexander Smith Editing by Anna Driver, Matthew Lewis and Diane Craft
|
