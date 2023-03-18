Details announced for 2023 WMN Racing Women’s Motocross International (Updated)





Cycle News Staff | March 18, 2023 Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2023 WMN Racing Women’s Motocross International has been postponed. A new date and location will be announced soon. Details and classes offered for the 2023 WMN Racing Women’s Motocross International presented by Del Amo Motorsports have been announced. The event, held in conjunction with OTMX, is scheduled for March 25, 2023 at the National track at Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California (mini and 50’s and Stacyc are at the PeeWee track). There will be an open practice on Friday, March 24th. The WSMX Women’s School of Motocross will offer free advice and training to women competing in the WMN Racing Women’s Motocross International on Friday WMN Racing events host Pro, Amateur, Mini and Vet classes, while boasting a virtual who’s who of women’s racing, both nationally and internationally, including motocross pioneers, WMX champions, Loretta Lynn’s Champions , X Games, world and national champions. WMN racing events attract women from a variety of disciplines, including motocross, off-road, trials, desert, flat track, speedway, cross country and endurocross. 2023 WMN Racing Women’s Motocross International currently available: Women’s Novice

Women’s starter

Intermediate for women

Expert for women

Pro for women

Female Vets 25+

Vets for women 35+

Vets for women 45+

Vets for women 55+

Vets for women 65+

Female Warrior (Military, Fire, Police, First Responders)

Vintage for women

Girls 60-110cc Mini

Girls 50cc

The Stacyc girls

All women’s classes are open. Women can ride their favorite bike. More info from WMNRacing.. Riders are welcome in many classes, 1 skill class and any others they qualify for. Every woman who races the WMN Racing Women’s Motocross International gets a goody bag full of prizes! The Women’s Pro has a guaranteed $1,000 purse from Del Amo Motorsports! Trophies and sparkling cider for the top three finishers in each class.

First place championship plaque.

$50.00 per class, no membership fees.

Transponder rental is free or bring your own MyLaps transponder (orange)

We are racing on the National road, we are doing the hills.

Mini and the 50s and Stacyc are in PeeWee’s way Registration is the morning of the race, we accept cash, credit card and checks: Check in at 7am, practice at 8am, followed by rider meeting and racing at 9am. There will be an open practice on Friday, March 24 ($30 Per bike. Pay Glen Helen at the gate.) The WSMX Women’s School of Motocross will offer free advice and training to the women competing in the WMN Racing Women’s Motocross International on Friday, meet them behind the starting line on the side of the museum. We have men’s support classes available. Motocross International for Women is held in collaboration with OTMX Open gates Landed at 6 am

Gate charges $20 per person per day

Camping available. Questions? Please email contact@wmnracing.org Click here for all the latest Supercross and Motocross news Cycle news.

