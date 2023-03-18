The KHS International Festival showcases the research of IB students | tidings
Movisha Servai grew up hearing about Malaysia, her parents’ homeland. Both her parents and grandparents are from the Southeast Asian country.
Servai, the first generation of her family born in the United States, is visiting only.
So when it came time to choose a site for the annual research project conducted by Kokomo High School International Baccalaureate freshmen, Servai knew what to choose.
Despite its connection to Malaysia, the project was open. Servai said she was surprised to learn of the country’s low poverty rate.
I always thought Malaysia was not urbanized, she said.
The first IB students presented their projects on Monday. Servai had one of the most popular displays with local food, flashing lights, a board game called congkak, using colorful beads and images of Malaysia.
The project forces students to research a country of their choice, the country’s strengths, weaknesses and how it works towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
I felt this was a good learning experience for me, in a personal way, she said. I learned a lot about my heritage and where I come from.
Students are also prompted to make a prediction of where their country will be in five years. Servai said Malaysia has one of the largest economies in Southeast Asia and is expected to grow.
(We) push them to dig a little deeper into the research, English teacher Michael Marvin said.
Christy Wu talks about China to elementary school students Monday during the Kokomo International High School Festival.
Adrianna Hawkins plays with a toy dragon, one of the toys on display at Christy Wu’s booth in China.
Movisha Servai gives elementary students a lesson in Malaysian culture Monday during the Kokomo International High School Festival. The annual event sees first-time International Baccalaureate students present their research projects in a country of their choice.
Frigge Lake dressed as Little Red Riding Hood talks about Germany to elementary school students Monday during the Kokomo International High School Festival.
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Christy Wu talks about China to elementary school students Monday during the Kokomo International High School Festival.
Adrianna Hawkins plays with a toy dragon, one of the toys on display at Christy Wu’s booth in China.
Movisha Servai gives elementary students a lesson in Malaysian culture Monday during the Kokomo International High School Festival. The annual event sees first-time International Baccalaureate students present their research projects in a country of their choice.
Frigge Lake dressed as Little Red Riding Hood talks about Germany to elementary school students Monday during the Kokomo International High School Festival.
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman International Baccalaureate students at KHS present their projects at various locations on Monday, March 13, 2023. – Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
After the students presented their projects to their teachers Monday morning, they were seated in Haworth Gym where students from Kokomo elementary schools were bussed in to see the projects.
I was really proud of some of the work that came together in the end, Marvin said.
The teacher said some projects needed extra work when students left class on March 10.
Introducing a teacher can be a nerve-wracking endeavor, Marvin said, as students (mistakenly) assume he knows everything about every country. Introducing younger students later in the day is less intimidating.
When they get in front of elementary school students, suddenly they’re the expert, Marvin said.
It is a confidence builder after all. English teacher Randi Weeks said IB students also learn about knowing your audience and shaping a presentation around who you’re listening to.
Such as having a hands-on activity for young children so they don’t get bored with just facts.
There are many good lessons, she said.
The project also leads to the second IB project, where students research a topic they are passionate about and present it.
I think it’s great preparation to do the personal project, said Shara Dishon, Spanish teacher. It pushes them there, it pushes them out of their comfort zone.
International students were invited to create less intensive projects that showcased their home countries.
Martina Gregori from Italy talked about the beautiful landscapes and famous foods of her country.
She mentioned the Sicilian cannoli, a deep-fried pastry filled with cream cheese and fruit flavors.
I feel like since I came here, I started appreciating my culture more, Gregori said.
Achille Fontaine, from France, vouched for the cannoli.
They are very good, he said.
Fontaine said he gets a lot of questions about whether the French are rude people.
They were honest, he said.
Fontaine said there are fewer community gathering places compared to France.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos