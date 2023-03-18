The KHS International Festival showcases the research of IB students | tidings

Movisha Servai grew up hearing about Malaysia, her parents’ homeland. Both her parents and grandparents are from the Southeast Asian country.

Servai, the first generation of her family born in the United States, is visiting only.

So when it came time to choose a site for the annual research project conducted by Kokomo High School International Baccalaureate freshmen, Servai knew what to choose.

Despite its connection to Malaysia, the project was open. Servai said she was surprised to learn of the country’s low poverty rate.

I always thought Malaysia was not urbanized, she said.

The first IB students presented their projects on Monday. Servai had one of the most popular displays with local food, flashing lights, a board game called congkak, using colorful beads and images of Malaysia.

The project forces students to research a country of their choice, the country’s strengths, weaknesses and how it works towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

I felt this was a good learning experience for me, in a personal way, she said. I learned a lot about my heritage and where I come from.

Students are also prompted to make a prediction of where their country will be in five years. Servai said Malaysia has one of the largest economies in Southeast Asia and is expected to grow.

(We) push them to dig a little deeper into the research, English teacher Michael Marvin said.

After the students presented their projects to their teachers Monday morning, they were seated in Haworth Gym where students from Kokomo elementary schools were bussed in to see the projects.

I was really proud of some of the work that came together in the end, Marvin said.

The teacher said some projects needed extra work when students left class on March 10.

Introducing a teacher can be a nerve-wracking endeavor, Marvin said, as students (mistakenly) assume he knows everything about every country. Introducing younger students later in the day is less intimidating.

When they get in front of elementary school students, suddenly they’re the expert, Marvin said.

It is a confidence builder after all. English teacher Randi Weeks said IB students also learn about knowing your audience and shaping a presentation around who you’re listening to.

Such as having a hands-on activity for young children so they don’t get bored with just facts.

There are many good lessons, she said.

The project also leads to the second IB project, where students research a topic they are passionate about and present it.

I think it’s great preparation to do the personal project, said Shara Dishon, Spanish teacher. It pushes them there, it pushes them out of their comfort zone.

International students were invited to create less intensive projects that showcased their home countries.

Martina Gregori from Italy talked about the beautiful landscapes and famous foods of her country.

She mentioned the Sicilian cannoli, a deep-fried pastry filled with cream cheese and fruit flavors.

I feel like since I came here, I started appreciating my culture more, Gregori said.

Achille Fontaine, from France, vouched for the cannoli.

They are very good, he said.

Fontaine said he gets a lot of questions about whether the French are rude people.

They were honest, he said.

Fontaine said there are fewer community gathering places compared to France.

It’s harder to join your friends, he said.