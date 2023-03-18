West Virginia University Parkersburg Students Reach Top 100 in Global Business Competition | News, Sports, Jobs





PARKERSBURG – WVU Parkersburg senior business policy students are nationally ranked for global market leadership competing in the GLO-BUS international market simulation. One of the student teams is tied for 29th place. The competition promotes students to co-managers of a company, selling either wearable video cameras or sophisticated camera-equipped drones, where they must make important decisions in areas such as product design and performance, financing the company’s operations, pricing and marketing. A computer provides insight into how each decision will affect the company’s performance by calculating potential sales, profit and other key information. Companies are evaluated on five criteria, including earnings per share, return on equity, share prices, credit rating and brand image. “At the beginning of the semester, Professor (Jeff) Holland mentioned how he previously had a top 10 team finish in the Glo-Bus race.” Jessika Doster, WVU Parkersburg student and member of the Glo-Busters team, said. “Honestly, I never thought or expected to make the top 100. Now that we have, I can’t wait to see how far we can take our company.” The Glo-Busters are among the teams tied for 29th during the week of March 6-12 in the overall match standings to date, scoring 107 out of a possible high score of 110. The ranking is based on a weighting ratio of 50 -50 for Investor Expectations and the best in the industry and are based on a maximum score of 110. Students in this group include Patrick Francis, Jessika Doster, Jackson Justice, James Malson, Shannon Reilly and Boston Caruthers. “WVU Parkersburg business students perform at high levels in these competitions,” Holland said. “Our students are beating students at major colleges and universities across the country. Our students are among the most highly regarded graduates in the country and I am proud of their achievements.” Business Policy Capstone students are joined by more than 2,500 students worldwide from 119 colleges and universities. GLO-BUS combines all the concepts previously learned by students throughout the degree business programs and allows them to create their own strategies for success. The race is on and the teams are planning for continued success. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2023/03/west-virginia-university-at-parkersburg-students-reach-top-100-in-global-business-competition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related