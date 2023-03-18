UK sends life-saving support to cyclone-hit Malawi





UK sends 27-strong search and rescue team and six-strong medical team to help Malawi government save lives after Cyclone Freddy

The support will also provide shelter and water to thousands of people affected by the floods

British teams will work with the Malawian authorities to provide assistance where it is most needed The UK is providing urgently needed crisis expertise and humanitarian supplies to Malawi following the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy. Our support will provide emergency shelter for around 3,600 people and allow up to 12,750 flood-affected people to have access to safe drinking water, protecting them from disease. UK Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell MP said: We have been working since this terrible cyclone hit to support the emergency response in Malawi and provide life-saving assistance to those who need it most. Working alongside Malawians, our search and rescue and medical teams are playing a critical role in ensuring that those who have lost their homes to the floods receive the expert help they need and that we prevent a wider outbreak of cholera. The initial UK aid package, which arrived in Malawi today, includes: 27 members of the UK’s International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Team; and six from the UK Emergency Medical Team (EMT); specialized boats; and items urgently needed for emergency assistance. Our support flight left Birmingham Airport this morning. This is in addition to the immediate aid the UK provided to the government of Malawi when the cyclone hit last week to help launch emergency operations. This builds on the UK’s long-standing partnership with Malawi, working together on crisis preparedness and resilience. For example, the UK has supported Malawi in its treatment of cholera and Covid-19. Over 300 people have died in the tragic event which has also left around 20,000 people homeless. The UK ISAR team will support the Malawian authorities in the search for flood survivors, aided by their specialist equipment including light, maneuverable boats and a drone team. These boats will be donated to the Government of Malawi for future emergency use when the ISAR team is deployed to the UK. The Emergency Medical Team will support hospitals in southern Malawi to treat victims of Cyclone Freddy and save lives. Their support builds on existing UK cholera-focused EMTs who have been in Malawi since January 2023 and are helping to reduce the risk of an ongoing cholera outbreak. The UK Government remains in close contact with the authorities in the area and stands ready to assist any British nationals affected. Notes to editors: Cyclone Freddy made landfall in Mozambique on 11 March and in Malawi on 12 March. The floods have already displaced 183,000 people.

Malawi was hit particularly hard with what would previously have been judged a 1 in 20 year weather event.

While the big picture remains unclear due to lack of access, 326 people have died so far, while 796 have suffered various injuries and over 200 people are still reported missing.

Flooding with an area of ​​over 400 km2 is expected to continue until next week. President Chakwera has declared a state of disaster.

The UK team will work with the Malawian authorities to rescue those trapped by the high floods. UK-International Search and Rescue Teams The ISAR team was deployed through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office following a request for assistance from Malawi.

The team is on permanent alert to mobilize and assist when requested by disaster affected countries. It is always deployed as an official UK government team after a request for assistance has been made.

Each UK ISAR team deployed is self-sufficient upon arrival and provides food, water, shelter, sanitation, communications and all equipment necessary to undertake search and rescue operations for up to 14 days.

This is to ensure that no additional burden is placed on a country already suffering demands on its resources after an unexpected disaster.

UK ISAR was established in 1993, consists of 14 fire and rescue services and has helped deal with the aftermath of disasters around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sends-life-saving-support-to-cyclone-hit-malawi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related