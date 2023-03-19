Biden says International Criminal Court ‘justified’ after Putin arrest warrant





President Biden said Friday that a move by the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes was “justified.” Speaking to reporters in Washington, he said Putin had “clearly committed war crimes”. While the US does not recognize the court, Biden said he “has a very strong point” to call out the actions of Russian leaders to order the invasion. The ICC accused Putin of personal responsibility for child abductions in Ukraine, saying in a statement that he is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of (children) and that of illegal transfer of (children) from occupied territories of Ukraine in the Russian Federation”. CRICKET INTERNATIONAL COURT ISSUES PUTIN’S ARREST FOR DEPORTATION OF CHILDREN FROM UKRAINE The move was immediately rejected by Moscow. It was the first time the global court issued an injunction against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Moscow does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction, nor does it extradite its citizens. The chances of Putin facing trial at the International Court of Justice are highly unlikely. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia does not recognize the ICC and considers its decisions “legally invalid,” calling the court’s actions “outrageous and unacceptable.” WHAT IS THE ICC THAT ISSUED PUTIN’S ARREST AND WHAT ARE THE CONSEQUENCES? Peskov declined to comment when asked whether Putin would avoid traveling to countries where he could be arrested on ICC orders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the action of the ICC as a “historic decision, from which historical responsibility will begin.” Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, has said that based on data from the country’s National Information Bureau, 16,226 children have been deported. Ukraine has managed to return 308 children. CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The court also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, commissioner for children’s rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

