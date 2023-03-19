Family physicians are recognized through a $25,000 retention bonus





Family physicians in Newfoundland and Labrador are now eligible for a recognition and retention bonus of $25,000 for a one-year reinstatement agreement. This incentive aims not only to help retain family doctors, but also to recognize their important efforts as the government continues its plan to improve the healthcare system and address the challenges facing primary healthcare in the province. This one-time bonus for all family physicians will be prorated, with family physicians performing full-time clinical work (five days per week) receiving the full $25,000. This clinical work can be in private practice, working for a regional health authority, or a combination of both. To qualify, family physicians must have been in practice in Newfoundland and Labrador for a full year as of March 1, 2023. Those with less than one year can receive a prorated portion of the bonus. This will be an application-based process administered by the new Provincial Health Authority and will require the signing of a return to service agreement. Details about the application process will follow. A number of initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining physicians and improving physician services in the province have been introduced. This includes a commitment in Memorandum of Agreement 2017-23 with the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association to create a Blended Capitation Model of physician remuneration, as well as other shared priorities outlined in the Joint Agenda signed between the two parties in January 2023 to advance priorities within family medicine in the province. More information on measures aimed at recruiting and retaining health care professionals in the province can be found here. quotas

Family doctors are an integral part of our provinces health care system. It is important that, as we continue our efforts to recruit physicians to our province, we must also retain those who continue to provide valuable care to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. This bonus for family physicians is a well-deserved recognition of their continued commitment to primary care in our province.

The Honorable Tom Osborne

Minister of Health and Community Services Our health system cannot afford to lose any more family doctors. There are acute shortages in family medicine that are widespread in our community and rural hospitals. As a result, access to primary care has become increasingly difficult for thousands of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. The provincial government has made strides toward improving recruitment initiatives in family medicine, and the NLMA is pleased to see that it is also supporting retention efforts. This new initiative will help preserve the existing family medicine workforce and maintain continuity of care for patients.

Dr Chris Luscombe

President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association -30- Learn more

