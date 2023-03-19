Smile and wave | News, Sports, Jobs

Zaneski said she got involved in the world of scholarship competition, in fact, she graduated from Wilkes University debt-free thanks to those winnings.

After her win 32 years ago, Zaneski lived in Altoona for a year, staying with host family Pat and Mary Himes.

Staying in the area was part of the winner’s obligations, and Zaneski said the day after the crowning, she was here with her car and host family.

She made many friends in Altoona, she said, and it’s fitting that her 200th and final appearance as Mrs. The Pennsylvania International will wrap up this weekend during the 20th anniversary of the city’s international holding contest.

It took her eight attempts over 12 years to achieve the Miss PA crown, a victory she sought so she could raise more awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, her platform today and when she won the Miss PA title 32 years before.

“I wanted to become Ms. PA Int’l so I could make a difference using my ‘famous and shiny hat’ to advocate for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and fight for a cure,” she posted on her Facebook page. “I know I’ve made it.”

Zaneski has competed in and won dozens of local and state competitions over the years — at one point she was even named Queen of the Pittston Tomato Festival — and while she has no plans to continue competing, she’s not done with pageants.

“I really like glamor and dressing up is a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve had so many opportunities, the crown has allowed my voice to be heard.”

Zaneski said she has made many friends over the years and wants to encourage others to do their best, whether in a competition or in life.

“I tell them, especially the kids, that they have to work hard for the things they want,” she said.

Zaneski knows how to work hard, as she appears in Mrs. Pennsylvania International while working full time with Veterans Affairs. She is also an adjunct professor at Wilkes University in the nursing department and is a district governor for Lions Club International.

When the pageant ends Saturday night, Zaneski will continue as part of the Pennsylvania International Pageant staff, joining state director and Altoona resident Jodi Cessna and her team with the annual pageant and day-to-day work.

Cessna, who has been the state director for the international competition since 2003, has been involved in the industry as a competitor, judge and volunteer since 1995.

She was the first runner-up for Mrs. Ohio International in 1996, and first runner-up for Ms. Pennsylvania International in 2000, and won the title in 2003.

Now she and her husband, Scott, are the organizers of the Pennsylvania International Pageant.

There are differences between the Miss America, Miss USA and Pennsylvania International pageants in that they all have different judging criteria, she said.

Another pageant employee, Amanda Leber of Pittsburgh, won the titles of Miss Pennsylvania International 2014 and Mrs. 2017 Pennsylvania International.

While not competing, she now enjoys being involved as a staff member.

“We’re like a big family and I’m excited to go back and see all the contestants and see all the hard work they put in,” she said.

Contestants and eventual winners create many memories during the events.

Zaneski, as Miss Pennsylvania in 1991, went on to compete in the Miss America pageant during its heyday in Atlantic City. Twenty busloads of supporters from Altoona and Wilkes-Barre went to see her in the parade, something that is still a favorite memory, she said.

Contestants promote causes

Some pageants seem to focus more on swimwear, while the Pennsylvania International Pageants are community-minded, with contestants promoting a favorite cause or platform — like Zaneski’s Alzheimer’s disease, a cause she chose because her grandfather was diagnosed with this disease when she was young. .

Cessna said the Pennsylvania International Pageant started in the 1980s in the Scranton area, then moved to Lancaster and has called Altoona home for the past 20 years.

“It wasn’t always at the convention center,” she said. “Before, it was at the Roosevelt, at the Jaffa, and then at the Casino.”

At Friday’s orientation, Scott Cessna said this is the first time the competition will be held at the Convention Center.

“Since the building is new to us, we don’t know how things work, so it may take some time to get used to it and there may be some hiccups,” he said.

This competition has a large interview focus. There are no swimsuits, instead competitors wear aerobic clothing, but only in some of the divisions.

“Pre-teens do only evening gowns and fun fashion, teens and Miss Pennsylvania do everything, and Miss Pennsylvania does only evening gowns and aerobics,” said Jodi Cessna.

She plans the entire competition and recruits all the contestants.

“I also go through all the interviews for contestants representing cities across the state and order everything needed for the event,” she said.

This year, there are 26 contestants from every corner of the state.

The winners of the international competition Miss Pre-Teen, Miss Teen, Miss and Mrs. Pennsylvania will determine who will represent Pennsylvania at the International Competition in Kingsport, Tennessee, in July.

Miss Pennsylvania Alexis Barlock of Pittsburgh raised $20,000 and spent a year advocating for Sweats 4 Vets and Shepherd’s Hearts House of Hope, a safe place for veterans to go in Pittsburgh after service.

She, like Zaneski, competed three times before winning her current title.

“I’m so thankful to finally win and competing at nationals was one of the highlights of the year,” Barlock said.

At the nationals, she competed with contestants from all over the world.

“I became great friends with Miss Australia and Miss Haiti, and Linda also became friends with Miss Singapore and Mrs. Australia,” Barlock said.

While she admits she’s a little sad to hand over her crown, she’s excited to see what her successor can achieve.

“I’ve had a really great year, this pageant has really shaped me into the woman I am now and taught me a lot about myself,” Barlock said.

“Make Every Day Count”

When Zaneski visits Altoona, she stays with the Cessna family, as both of her host parents have passed away.

While here, she always makes a stop at Jethro’s and Eat’n Park, for Smiley Cookies.

“I’ll normally come in the night before and then start going to my shows the next day,” Zaneski said.

As Mrs. Pennsylvania, she spent a day at the Baker Mansion and went to the Altoona Curve, which had not yet been created in 1991.

She said the crowning of her successor on Saturday night will be bittersweet because she worked so hard to achieve the title. Wearing the crown enabled her to spread the word about Alzheimer’s disease and the need to find a treatment and cure, and she hopes whoever wins the title will “hit the ground running”.

“Make every day count because a year goes by so fast,” she said.

Mirror staff writer Cati Keith is at 814-946-7535.

Today’s latest news and more in your inbox