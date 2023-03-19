International
Initiation of public life-saving alerts
- The UK-wide emergency alert service is up and running from today
- The system will strengthen the UK’s resilience and provide the ability to send alerts directly to mobile phones when there is a risk to life
- The UK-wide test will take place on Sunday 23 April
Working with mobile broadcast technology, the emergency alert system will transform the UK’s warning and information capability; providing a means to get emergency messages quickly to nearly 90 percent of cell phones in a given area; providing clear guidance on how best to respond.
The system is now ready to be tested across the country following successful trials in East Suffolk and Reading, as the government continues to strengthen its resilience capability, ensuring it offers the best possible protection against an ever-changing array of threats. development.
A UK-wide alert test will take place in the early evening of Sunday 23 April, which will see people receive a test message on their mobile phones.
Alerts will only come from the government or emergency services, and they will issue a warning, always include details of the area affected and give guidance on how best to respond – linking to gov.uk/alerts where people can get further information.
Emergency alerts will be used very rarely – only being sent where there is an immediate risk to people’s lives – so people may not receive an alert for months, or even years.
The service has already been used successfully in a number of other countries, including the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan, where it has been widely praised for saving lives, for example, during severe weather events. In the United Kingdom, alerts can be used to tell residents of villages that have been affected by fires or severe flooding.
Announcing the launch of the new alert system, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden MP, said:
We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alert system to deal with a wide range of threats – from floods to wildfires.
It will revolutionize our ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger and help us keep people safe. As we’ve seen in the US and elsewhere, the sound of a phone can save a life.
The emergency alerts will be used across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and their initial use will focus on the most severe weather-related incidents, including severe flooding in England. The Government has worked closely with a range of stakeholders and partners across the UK to develop the system, including colleagues from the emergency services, transport groups and the Environment Agency.
Chairman of the National Council of Fire Chiefs, Mark Hardingham, said:
Along with every fire and rescue service in the country, I look forward to having emergency alerts available to help us do our jobs and help communities in emergencies.
We have seen this type of system in action elsewhere around the world and we look forward to having the facility here in the UK – working together with fire services and partners we want this system to help us to help you be as safer so you can if a crisis hits.
Executive Director for Flood Risk Management and Coastal Erosion at the Environment Agency, Caroline Douglass, commented:
Being able to communicate timely and accurate warnings during incidents is really important to help people take action to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours.
This year is the 70th anniversary of the 1953 east coast surge, one of the worst flooding events in our recent history which saw over 300 people die in England – while our ability to warn and inform has come in leaps and bounds since then, Emergency Alerts is a fantastic addition to our toolbox that we can use in emergency situations.
Broadcasting from cell towers in the vicinity of an emergency, alerts are secure, cheap to receive and one-way. They do not reveal anyone’s location or collect personal data. Alerts can only be sent by authorized government and emergency services users. Successful live trials of the service have already taken place in East Suffolk and Reading.
