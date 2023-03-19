International
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #11
Posted on March 18, 2023 by John Hartz
Story of the week
Guest post: What 13,500 citations reveal about the IPCC climate science report
IPCC WG1 AR6 SPM report cover – Edited by Alisa Singer. Credit: Alisa Singer / IPCC.
In August 2021, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published their the long-awaited report on the “physical science basis” for climate change.
The report concluded that climate change is “unequivocally” caused by humans and has already affected every region of our planet. These findings were reported approx THE WORLDattracting international attention.
The massive 2,500-page document brings together a large volume of peer-reviewed literature to provide the most up-to-date overview of climate science yet published. Every statement in the report is supported by authoritative sources.
In total, the report boasts a staggering 13,500 citations.
our ANALYSIS explores which citations are included in the report and reveals a surprisingly wide and varied range of topics.
However, it also shows that citations in the report are heavily dominated by the global north and are usually behind a paywall.
We found that 99.95% of cited references were written in English, and three-quarters of all literature cited in the report contained at least one author based in either the US or the UK.
Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on the Carbon Brief website.
Guest post: What 13,500 citations reveal about the IPCC climate science report by Dr Sarah Connors & Felix Chavelli, Carbon Brief, 16 March,
Links posted on Facebook
Sunday, March 12, 2023
- Landowners fear injection of fracking waste threatens aquifers in West Texas by Dylan Baddour, Fossil Fuels, Inside Climate News, March 10, 2023
- A gas utility’s astroturf campaign threatens Oregon’s first electrification ordinance by Joseph Winters, Grist, March 7, 2023
- First Cop15, now the High Seas Treaty: there is hope for the future of the planet by Patrick Greenfield, Environment, The Guardian, 9 March 2023
- 15 million people could endure flooding as another storm surge targets storm-battered California by Nouran Salahieh and Holly Yan, CNN, March 12, 2023
- The Biden administration is expected to move forward on a major oil project in Alaska by Lisa Friedman, Climate, New York Times, March 10, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023
- Al Gore warns it would be ‘irresponsible’ to allow Alaska oil drilling plan by Oliver Milman, US News, The Guardian, 10 March 2023
- Apple’s climate change drama Extrapolations is honest and believable, but there are also talking whales by Andrew Webster, The Verge, March 10, 2023
- The Biden administration approves the controversial Willow oil project in Alaska, which has galvanized online activism by Ella Nilsen, CNN, March 13, 2023
- G-7 Academies of Science call for action to improve decision-making on climate change, protect ocean biodiversity and support the well-being of older people by Sara Frueh, National Academies (USA), March 7,
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
- Why East Antarctica is a ‘sleeping giant’ of sea level rise by Alec Luhn. The Future, BBC, 12 March 2023
- New York City begins its climate change reckoning on the Lower East Side, the hard way by Delaney Dryfoos, Politics and Policy, Inside Climate News, March 13, 2023
- At a glance – What do ‘Climategate’ hacked CRU emails tell us? BY John Mason, Skeptical Science, 14 Feb 2023
- Water disasters at both ends of the spectrum – dry and wet – are getting more intense as the planet warms, study finds by Rachel Ramirez, CNN, March 13, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- A record storm wreaks havoc in southern Africa by Ishaan Tharoor, World, Washington Post, 14 March 2023
- Scientists say climate change has fueled New Zealand’s storm surge by Seth Borenstien, AP News, March 14, 2023
- Big Picture by John Mason, Bärbel Winkler & Dana Nuccitelli, Skeptical Science, March 15, 2023
- Hundreds of thousands in flooded California are without power as the state’s 11th storm surge rips through by Nouran Salahieh & Joe Sutton, CNN, March 15, 2023
You, March 16, 2023
- All the ways the most common piece of climate misinformation is wrong by Howard Lee, ArsTechnica, March 15, 2023
- There is a psychological ‘vaccine’ against misinformation by Daisy Yuhas, Mind & Brain, Scientific American, March 13, 2023 by
- ‘Endless, brutal heat’: Argentina’s end-of-season heatwave ‘unparalleled in history’ by Laura Paddison, America, CNN, March 15, 2023
- A huge patch of foul-smelling algae targets Florida’s beaches. What causes it? Is it climate change? by Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA Today, March 14, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023
- What if climate change meant not doom – but abundance?Rebecca Solnit, Opinion, Washington Post, March 15, 2023
- What it’s like to have an electric car by Daisy Simmons, Interview, Yale Climate Connections, March 15, 2023
- New Skeptical Science Research for Week #11 2023 BY Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, March 16, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Arctic ice has seen ‘irreversible’ thinning since 2007, study says by Scott Dance, Environemnt, Washington Post, March 15, 2023
- The growth of degraded tropical forests offsets ‘a quarter’ of emissions from deforestation by Yanine Quiroz, Nature, Carbon Brief, March 15, 2023
- Review: Extrapolations You come so close to making the right climate change drama by Judy Berman, Entertainment, Time Magazine, March 17, 2023
- NASA uses 30-year satellite record to track and project rising seasStaff, NASA Global Climate Change, 17 March 2023
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
