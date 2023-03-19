The international court issues a warrant for war crimes against Putin News, Sports, Jobs

THE HAGUE (AP) – The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

It was the first time the global court issued an injunction against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The ICC said in a statement that Putin “It is allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of (children) and illegal transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

The move was immediately rejected by Moscow – and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough.

Its practical implications, however, may be limited as the chances of Putin facing trial at the ICC are highly unlikely because Moscow does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction or extradite its own nationals.

But the moral condemnation is likely to tarnish the Russian leader for the rest of his life – and for the foreseeable future whenever he seeks to attend an international summit in a country that will arrest him.

“So Putin can go to China, Syria, Iran, his few allies, but he’s just not going to travel to the rest of the world, and he’s not going to travel to ICC member countries that he believes will … arrest him.” said Adil Ahmad Haque, an expert on international law and armed conflict at Rutgers University.

The others agreed. “Vladimir Putin will forever be marked as a traitor globally. He has lost all his political credibility worldwide. Any world leader standing next to him will be ashamed too.” David Crane, a former international prosecutor, told The Associated Press.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, commissioner for children’s rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation. The AP reported on her involvement in the kidnapping of the Ukrainian orphans in October, in the first investigation to trace the process back to Russia, drawing on dozens of interviews and documents.

ICC President Piotr Hofmanski said in a video statement that while the ICC judges have issued the orders, it will be up to the international community to implement them. The court does not have its own police force to do this.

The ICC can impose a maximum sentence of life imprisonment “when justified by the extreme gravity of the crime”, under its founding treaty, the Rome Statute, which established it as a permanent court of last resort to prosecute political leaders and other major perpetrators of the world’s worst atrocities – war crimes, crimes against humanity and the genocide.

However, the chances of Putin or Lvova-Belova facing trial remain extremely remote, as Moscow does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction – a position it forcefully reaffirmed on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not recognize the ICC and takes into account its decisions “Legally void.” He called this court action “Outrageous and unacceptable.”

Peskov declined to comment when asked whether Putin would avoid traveling to countries where he could be arrested by the ICC.

Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, has said that based on data from the country’s National Information Bureau, 16,226 children have been deported. Ukraine has managed to return 308 children.

Lvova-Belova, who was also implicated in the arrest warrant, reacted with dripping sarcasm. “It is wonderful that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country, that we do not leave them in war zones, that we take them out, that we create good conditions for them, that we surround them with love. caring people,” she said.

Ukrainian officials were happy with this move.

In his nightly address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a “Historical decision, from which historical responsibility will begin”.

“The world changed” said presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that “The wheels of justice are turning” and added that “International criminals will be held accountable for child abduction and other international crimes.”

Olga Lopatkina, a Ukrainian mother who fought for months to reclaim her adopted children, who were deported to an institution run by Russian loyalists, welcomed news of the arrest warrant. “Everyone should be punished for their crimes” she said in a message exchange with the AP.

While Ukraine is also not a member of the global court, it has granted it jurisdiction over its territory and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited four times since opening an investigation a year ago.

Apart from Russia and Ukraine, the United States and China are not members of the 123-member ICC.

The ICC said its pre-trial chamber found “reasonable grounds” that Putin “bears individual criminal responsibility” for child abductions “for performing actions directly, together with others and/or through others” and for failing to “Exercise appropriate control over civilian and military subordinates who perform the acts.”

During a visit this month, ICC prosecutor Khan said he went to a care home for children 2 kilometers (just over a mile) from the front lines in southern Ukraine.

“The drawings pinned to the wall … spoke of a context of love and support that was once there.” he said in a statement. “But this house was empty, as a result of the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation or their illegal transfer to other parts of the temporarily occupied territories.”

“As I noted to the United Nations Security Council last September, these alleged acts are being investigated by my office as a matter of priority. Children cannot be treated as spoils of war.” Khan said.

And while Russia rejected the charges and injunctions, others said the ICC’s action will have a significant impact.

“The ICC has made Putin a wanted man and taken its first step to end the impunity that has emboldened the perpetrators of Russia’s war against Ukraine for far too long.” said Balkees Jarrah, associate director of international justice at Human Rights Watch. “The warrants send a clear message that giving orders to commit or condone serious crimes against civilians can lead to a prison cell in The Hague.”