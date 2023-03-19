ConExpo-Con/Agg draws record visitors – International Rental News





AEM has capped off a successful ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE with a record breaking 139,000 visitors to the Las Vegas show. The exhibition closed on Saturday afternoon, March 18. Attendees from 133 countries were able to see more than 2,400 exhibitors, covering 3 million square meters of exhibition space, which was 10.5% more than in 2020. A packed section of the festival during ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, 2023. (Photo: ConExpo-Con/Agg) Visitor numbers were 6% higher than the pandemic-affected 2020 event — which closed a day earlier — and more than 24,000 traveled from outside the US, representing 17% of the total. Construction industry innovations unveiled this week will play a role in helping construction professionals drive meaningful and sustainable economic growth, said Phil Kelliher, Caterpillar senior vice president and chairman of the ConExpo-Con/Agg show. Live events in the construction industry are very important because you can see, touch and experience the products. That value was reaffirmed last week across the show floor. In addition to positive attendance numbers, the show saw an increased focus on sustainable technologies and products, from compact battery cars to hydrogen engines and electric motors. Connected technology taking the next step beyond telematics was also a big feature of the event. Volvo Construction Equipment brought several electric and autonomous parts to its booth in the Festival Lot; Caterpillar showed four battery electric machines as well as prototype batteries for off-road equipment; while Wacker Neuson, John Deere, Case, Takeuchi, New Holland were among others to show electric cars. JCB showcased its new hydrogen combustion engine. In the construction technology sector, AT&T’s Equipment and Machinery Solutions business brought a solution to help companies track their current Scope 1 carbon emissions against targets, while EquipmentShare highlighted its T3 platform for connected workplaces. There were also plenty of innovations from smaller businesses, such as Blue Vigil, which unveiled a drone attached to LED bulbs, which it hopes will provide an alternative to traditional light towers. The next ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE will be March 3-7, 2026, at the same venue in Las Vegas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.internationalrentalnews.com/news/conexpo-con-agg-draws-record-visitors/8027535.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related