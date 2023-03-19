Arrest warrant for Putin, Russian official issued by ICC for the invasion of Ukraine





Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 16.

of International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children and teenagers. Why it matters: The arrest warrants for Putin and another Russian official represent some of the first international charges issued since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges .

More than 40 countries that are parties to the ICC had requested its intervention, according to him New York Timeswho first reported on future war cases and arrest warrants.

Kremlin has said before it does not recognize the ICC or its jurisdiction, according to state media agency TASS. State of the game: Russia systematically relocated at least 6,000 children from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the war, a Conflict Observatory report published in February found. According to the report, many of the children, who were sent to camps or other facilities, became involved in pro-Russian re-education efforts. Some of the facilities were used for foster care or adoption in Russia and Crimea.

Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the ICC, previously shown that the alleged abductions were a priority for his investigators.

Russian missile attacks have often targeted energy facilities, water supplies and residential buildings. Forced eviction or the forcible transfer of the population from the land they legally occupy by the occupying power is illegal by Rome Statutewho established the ICC. Russia signed the charter but later withdrew its support in 2016.

Ukraine is not a state party to the Rome Statute, but has twice accepted the jurisdiction of the ICC in response to alleged crimes occurring on its territory. What they say: “This is an important moment for the justice process before the ICC,” Judge Piotr Hofmaski, president of the ICC, said on Friday. Hofmaski said the contents of the warrant are secret to protect the identities of the victims.

“However, the judges of the chamber decided with this case to make public the existence of the orders in the interest of justice and to prevent the commission of crimes in the future.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba applauded the ICC’s action, saying Putin and Lvova-Belova “will be held accountable for the theft of children.” Kremlin spokesman said Dmitry Peskov Russian state media on Friday that Russia considers the ICC orders “invalid” because it does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction. The big picture: Neither case is likely to go to trial, as the ICC cannot conduct a trial unless the people concerned are in custody and Russia is unlikely to hand over its own people. of New York Times reported earlier this month that the Pentagon was blocking the Biden administration from sharing US intelligence with the ICC on Russian war crimes in Ukraine for fear it could set a precedent for prosecuting Americans.

The ICC launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine in the early days of the war. Go deeper: What is considered a war crime and why are they so difficult to prosecute Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional background and reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/03/17/icc-war-crimes-cases-russia-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related