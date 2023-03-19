Putin is a wanted man, a trial is not imminent, but the world is getting closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to be put in handcuffs soon after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him, but former US officials and war crimes prosecutors said the former KGB agent’s world shrank significantly after the announcement.

The court’s indictment on Friday that he oversaw the war crime of abducting and illegally deporting children from Ukraine to Russia closes in on him. status as an international traitor and will severely limit his ability to travel outside Russia, experts said.

The upshot of that is he won’t travel anywhere he thinks he might be arrested, said Todd Buchwald, who served as special coordinator for the State Department’s Office of Global Criminal Justice in the Obama and Trump administrations.

Although the ICC has no police force of its own, the arrest warrant surrounds the 123 countries that signed the statute that created the court because Putin risks arrest if he travels to any of them, said Buchwald, now a professor. lecturer in law at the George Washington University School of Law.

According to the statute, these countries are obliged to execute arrest warrants, regardless of the rank of the accused. But most governments respect an international legal principle that heads of state have legal immunity from other courts.

And it is unclear how many governments would be willing to pursue and arrest the president of an oil-rich, nuclear-armed power with a history of revenge and murder.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov rejected the court’s findings. We do not recognize this court, we do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court. This is how we handle it, he said in a Telegram post on Friday.

But Putin will have to consider the risk of being arrested and flown to The Hague in the Netherlands, where the court is located.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sergei Bobylev/Kremlin Pool/Sputnik via AP File)

The order also puts pressure on any future Russian government, said Wayne Jordash, a British lawyer who leads teams of domestic and international prosecutors and investigators in Ukraine. If they want to normalize relations with the international community, then there is an easy way to do it: submit him for trial, he said.

There is precedent for a country to hand over its leader to a war crimes tribunal.

The arrest warrant issued in 1999 for then-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic by the United Nations’ Yugoslav Tribunal for war crimes committed in Bosnia became the tool used to get him out of Serbia, said DermotGroome, who led the investigation and prosecution of Milosevic at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

As more and more Serb citizens and members of the military grew weary of his iron grip on power and his squandering of young Serb lives in neighboring Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo, his support crumbled and in June 2001, he was arrested by the Serbs. authorities and taken to The Hague on that arrest warrant where he was tried for international crimes, said Groom, now a professor at Penn State Dickinson Law.

Milosevic died before the trial could be completed, and the limitations of the ICC are well known. Omar Hassan al-Bashir, the former president of Sudan, has been indicted but never arrested in the countries he has traveled to.

But the court has convicted 10 people, including Thomas Lubanga, who was found guilty of war crimes in 2012, for using child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

And there is hope the order for Putin could reduce excessive violence and brutality in Ukraine, where Russia has also paid a heavy price since the February 2022 invasion, with some estimating the country lost around 200,000 soldiers in the first year of the war. .

The move puts Russia on notice that international prosecutors are closely following the regimes’ actions on the battlefield and could make some Russian officials think twice about carrying out orders that could put them in legal jeopardy, experts said.

It puts pressure on people around Putin to distance themselves from him, Buchwald said.

An elderly woman stands next to a burning building after shelling in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine, on Wednesday Sergey Shestak / AFP via Getty Images

However, Ian Brzezinski, senior resident fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank and a former senior Defense Department official, said there was little hope they would bring Putin to justice unless there was a tectonic shift in Russian values.

That will require a fundamental change in Russian policy, and that doesn’t seem likely to happen in the near term, he said.

Despite the losses and economic sanctions facing Russia, opposition to the war has not materialized on a large scale domestically or fueled a strong opposition to Putin or his regime.

But Brzezinski said the court’s move helped bolster Western calls to support the war effort in Ukraine and help Kiev secure a decisive victory, sharpening the moral argument behind the cause and serving as a powerful reminder of the brutalities that have submitted to the Ukrainians.

For those who question the value of suing a leader who may never face his day in court, Buchwald said there’s always a chance circumstances will change, citing Milosevic as an example.

No one ever thought they would catch Milosevic, he said, adding it was a statement of the international community’s resolve and a reaffirmation of the importance of justice. … It’s an important event, even if it never touches Putin.