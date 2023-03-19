Facing an arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of Ukraine’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula on Saturday, a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant. for the Russian leader accusing him of war crimes.

Putin visited an art school and a children’s center that are part of a project to develop a historical park on the site of an ancient Greek colony, Russian state news agencies said.

The ICC accused him on Friday of bearing personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine during the full Russian occupation of the neighboring country that began nearly 13 months ago.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world denounced as illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded that Russia withdraw from the peninsula, as well as from the areas it has occupied since last year.

Putin has shown no intention of giving up the Kremlin wins. Instead, he stressed on Friday the importance of keeping Crimea.

Of course, security issues are the top priority for Crimea and Sevastopol now, he said, referring to Crimea’s largest city. We will do whatever is necessary to avoid any threat.

Putin took a plane to travel 1,821 kilometers (1,132 miles) from Moscow to Sevastopol, where he took the wheel of the car that transported him around the city, according to Moscow-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhaev.

The ICC’s arrest warrant was the first issued against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, commissioner for children’s rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.

The move was immediately rejected by Moscow and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough. However, the chances of Putin facing trial at the ICC are highly unlikely because Moscow does not recognize the courts’ jurisdiction or extradite its own nationals.

Despite the court’s action and its implications for Putin, the United Nations and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that a wartime agreement that allowed wheat to flow out of Ukraine. to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia it spread, though no one said for how long.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted that the agreement had been renewed for 120 days, a period requested by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN. But Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian news agency Tass that Moscow agreed to a 60-day extension. .

Russia and Ukraine are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing countries depend on. They signed separate agreements with the UN and Turkey last year to allow food to leave blocked Ukrainian ports.

Russia has complained that shipments of its trash, which its deal was supposed to facilitate, are not making it to global markets. The country briefly pulled out of the deal in November before rejoining and agreeing to a 120-day renewal.

Putin signed a law on Saturday that imposes stiff penalties for discrediting or spreading misleading information about volunteers or mercenaries fighting in Ukraine. The law calls for individuals to be fined 50,000 rubles ($660) for a first offense and up to 15 years in prison for repeat offenses.

The measure mirrors one passed in the early days of the war that applied to speak negatively about soldiers or the Russian military in general.

Fighters from the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company known for its tough tactics, have taken key roles in Ukraine, particularly in the Russian campaign to capture the eastern Donetsk province town of Bakhmut.

In Ukraine, authorities reported widespread Russian attacks between Friday night and Saturday morning. Writing on Telegram, the Ukrainian air force command said 11 of the 16 drones were shot down during strikes targeting the capital, Kiev, and the western province of Lviv, among other areas.

The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, said that Ukrainian air defense shot down all drones heading for the capital. Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Saturday that three of the six drones were downed, while the other three hit a neighborhood bordering Poland.

According to the Ukrainian air force, the attacks were carried out from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and the Russian province of Bryansk, which also borders Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military reported that between Friday morning and Saturday morning, Russian forces carried out 34 airstrikes, one missile attack and 57 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. He said falling debris hit southern Ukraine’s Kherson province, damaging seven houses and a kindergarten.

Russia is still concentrating most of its offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial East, focusing its attacks on Bakhmut and other parts of Donetsk province.

Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said one person was killed and three wounded when 11 towns and villages in the province were bombed on Friday.

Further west, Russian missiles struck a residential area overnight in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional capital of the partially occupied province of the same name. No casualties were reported, but houses were damaged, said Anatoliy Kurtev of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.

British military officials said on Saturday that Russia is likely to extend conscription to replenish its troops fighting in Ukraine. The UK Ministry of Defense said in its latest analysis that MPs in the Russian Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, introduced a bill to change the age for men to 21-30, from the current 18-27. .

The ministry said many Russian men aged 18-21 claim exemptions from military service because they are enrolled in higher education institutions. The wider age range means they will eventually have to serve. British officials said the law is likely to pass and take effect in January 2024.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine