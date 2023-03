Vladimir Putin has made a surprise visit to the occupied city of MariupolExBulletin

change the subtitles AP

AP KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, Russian state news agencies reported Sunday morning, in his first trip to the Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Mariupol became a global symbol of defiance after occupied and outnumbered Ukrainian forces held a steel factory there for nearly three months before Moscow finally took control of it in May. Earlier on Saturday, Putin traveled to Crimea, a short distance southwest of Mariupol, to mark the ninth anniversary of Ukraine’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula. The visits came days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader charging him with war crimes. Putin arrived in Mariupol by helicopter and then toured the city’s “memorial sites”, concert hall and coastline on his own, Russian reports said, without specifying exactly when the visit took place. They said Putin also met with local residents in the city’s Nevskyi district. Speaking to the state-run RIA news agency on Sunday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnulin made it clear that Russia was in Mariupol to stay. He said the government hoped to finish rebuilding its destroyed center by the end of the year. “People have started to return. When they saw that reconstruction is underway, people began to actively return,” Khusnulin told RIA. When Moscow completely occupied the city in May, about 100,000 people were left out of a pre-war population of 450,000. Many of them were left stranded without food, water, heat or electricity. The relentless bombing left rows upon rows of destroyed or empty buildings. Mariupol’s plight first came into focus with a Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital on March 9 last year, less than two weeks after Russian troops moved into Ukraine. A week later, around 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theater that served as the city’s largest bomb shelter. Evidence obtained by the AP last spring suggested the true death toll may be closer to 600. A small group of Ukrainian fighters held out for 83 days at the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in eastern Mariupol before surrendering, their staunch defense pinning down Russian forces and coming to symbolize Ukrainian tenacity in the face of Moscow’s aggression. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move most of the world denounced as illegal, and went on last September to formally claim four regions in southern and eastern Ukraine as Russian territory, following referendums that Kiev and the West described as as a fraud.

