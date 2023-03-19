Haiti: UN and partners note urgency to scale up response













Kidnapping and sexual violence against women and girls is also on the rise. Photo: OCHA/Christian Cricboom (Port-au-Prince, 18 March 2023) With the humanitarian situation in Haiti deteriorating daily, in the face of spiraling violence, protection, human rights and food emergencies, as well as a cholera epidemic, the United Nations and its partners issued an urgent call for increased access and resources to reach people in desperate need. “We cannot allow Haiti to become a forgotten crisis,” said Tareq Talahma, Acting Director of the Operations and Advocacy Division of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at the end of a two- daily in the country. The influence of armed gangs is growing exponentially in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond, reaching the Department of Artibonite, the country’s breadbasket. Armed violence including kidnapping and sexual violence against women and girls is also on the rise. Six senior officials representing UN aid agencies and international NGOs have just completed their visit to Haiti, where they met with people in need of humanitarian assistance, as well as local and international partners. They held talks with Prime Minister Ariel Henri and other senior government officials. UN and NGO officials also met with community representatives from areas controlled by or under the influence of armed gangs. We have appreciated the candid, frank and sometimes uncomfortable discussions with people affected by the many crises in this country, government leaders, UN officials and national and international NGOs, said Mark Smith, Vice President of World Vision Humanitarian Affairs and Emergencies. Sara Bordas Eddy, Head of UNICEF’s Humanitarian Support Section, said: The degradation of humanitarian needs in Haiti is unprecedented. The suffering of a Haitian child today is not comparable to the suffering of a Haitian child a few years ago. As humanitarians, we are finding ways to reach those in need, including in gang-controlled areas. For this to happen in a sustainable way, we also need the donor community not to give up on Haiti. Despite the difficulties, UN and NGO officials noted that the humanitarian response is continuing to grow and have committed even more to helping workers on the ground. “The population feels desperate, but I also saw the resilience and potential of women and girls who want to help build a better future for their country, communities and families,” said Shoko Arakaki, Director of the Fund’s Humanitarian Response Division. of the UN Population. They urgently need health and psychosocial support, but also livelihood and economic empowerment for recovery.” This year, the UN and its partners will need $715 million to help more than three million people in Haiti. This is more than double the amount appealed for last year and the highest amount since the 2010 earthquake. More than humanitarian aid, what the Haitian people need is peace, security and protection, Mr. Talahma said. The visit was also attended by Osnat Lubrani, Acting Director and Head of the Humanitarian Section of the UN Women’s Office in Geneva, and Dominic MacSorley, Humanitarian Ambassador for Worldwide Concern.

