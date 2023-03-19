FSSAI holds brainstorming sessions on the sidelines of the two-day Global Millets Conference





Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a book, Shree Anna: A Holistic Compendium, prepared by FSSAI A number of experts from around the world presented their views on Shree Anna (Millets) in three different sessions on the first day of the MHFW conference. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is holding a symposium with technical sessions on promotion and awareness of Millets on the sidelines of Global Millets Conference (Shree Anna) inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This two-day Global Millets (Shree Anna) conference started at NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi on Saturday. In the inaugural session of the conference, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi digitally launched a book, Shree Anna: A Holistic Compendium, based on standards for Millet prepared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). We are witnessing an agricultural renaissance with the world’s most ancient culture becoming the current and future crop, said Mr. . The guest of honor of the session, Dr. VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog, said in his speech that millet is good for the consumer, the grower and the climate. Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare highlighted in his keynote address that while millets have been cultivated historically, the total area under millet cultivation has declined significantly. He said it is high time to identify the root cause of the decline and address it as we move forward in this noble campaign. After the main event, a conference on the health and nutritional benefits of millets organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) began in the second half of the day at the AP Shinde Symposium Hall in the NASC Complex. A number of distinguished experts from all over the world presented their views and highlighted the importance of Shree Anna (Millets) in three different sessions on the first day. As a special speaker at the session, Mr. Jong-Jin Kim, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Asia-Pacific of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), emphasized that FAO is committed to its responsibility to enable and support practices for the better. production, better food and better environment for India and globally. Describing millet as a storehouse of food for children and teenagers, Mr. Arjan De Wagt, Head of Nutrition, UNICEF India, said that many macro and micro nutrients in millet make it Poshan Power and adding millet to the food basket will make it a rainbow diet. . He also emphasized the importance of dietary awareness to ensure that people are aware of a nutritious and balanced diet. In the second session of the congress, the importance of millet as a super food was discussed. Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog moderated the session. Dr. Aziz Elbehri, Indian Representative of FAO, Mr. Angelo de Queiroz Mauricio, Agriculture Representative, Embassy of Brazil in India, Ingeborg Bayer, Counsellor, Embassy of Germany, Mr. Mariano Beheran, Embassy of Argentina and Counselor for Agriculture at the Canadian High Commission in India, Shri Nitin Verma provided valuable insights on the policy calibration requirement and highlighted the current market status and creation of market demand for millet. The third session of the conference was moderated by senior sports journalist Shri Ayaz Memon and saw famous sportspersons including former Indian cricket team captain Mr. Kapil Dev, Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist, Ms. Geeta Phogat, the athletics champion Ms. Anju Bobby George, Chief National Coach of Indian Badminton Team, Mr. Pullela Gopichand and former Chief Selector of Indian Cricket Team, Mr. MSK Prasad share their views on the topic – Unveiling the benefits of millet and wellness. The panel discussion revealed the need for a specific and customized diet based on the format and type of game. In all three sessions, many interesting questions about millets and their health benefits were also asked by the people sitting in the auditorium. The objective of the conference is to engage nutritionists, health experts, policy makers, industry leaders, international speakers and key stakeholders to advance various government initiatives and discuss millet consumption, health benefits, research, innovations, sustainability and transformation of the food system. Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, MHFW, Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, DA&FW, Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, DARE & DG (ICAR), Shri G Kamala Vardhana Rao, Chief Executive Officer, FSSAI, virtual presence of Ms. Sahle-Work, the President of Ethiopia and Dr. Mohd Irfaan Ali, President, Cooperative Republic of Guyana, various ministers of agriculture of millet producing and importing nations such as Gambia, Guyana, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Maldives, Mauritius along with representatives from Academia, industry, partners of development like UNICEF India, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), scientists, experts, farmer producer organizations (FPOs), Krishi Vigyan Kendras, participants from the Indian diaspora abroad and senior government officials were present at the conference. .

