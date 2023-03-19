International: Bite-size Briefings – The latest ESG developments





short A series of briefings that take a broad look at international trends in various jurisdictions, drawing on Baker McKenzie’s expert financial services practitioners with local market knowledge. This publication takes an in-depth look at the latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments in Brazil, the European Union, Belgium, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Since we looked at ESG in our July 2021 publication, significant progress has been made internationally in creating a regulatory framework. As it was then, there are still very different rates of progress, but international standards are now firmly established and many jurisdictions other than the EU have either adopted mandatory reporting and disclosure rules or are in the process of doing so.

Now we are looking at actual implementation and firms dealing with complexity such as how to label funds.

Other areas that stand out include a focus on the quality of ESG data from corporations that financial institutions rely on to make their disclosures.

That said, leaders in the financial sector are arguably more concerned about the risk of litigation and enforcement action arising from allegations of greenwashing. Terms such as “greenwashing” and “greenwashing” have emerged when businesses choose to gloss over or downplay the ESG attributes of their firms or products. The US, where regulation is led by enforcement, is ahead, but other jurisdictions are beginning to see issues arising.

While ESG potentially brings financial institutions opportunities to grow their business, the risks require careful governance and management. Click here to enter “Bite-size Briefings”.



Caitlin McErlane Caitlin McErlane is a partner in Baker McKenzies Financial Services & Regulatory Group in the London office. Caitlin’s practice focuses on advising a variety of global financial institutions on complex and high-value regulatory matters. She advises banks, large corporations, payment institutions and asset managers on navigating UK and EU financial services regulation. She has particular experience advising clients on regulatory implementation projects, day-to-day compliance matters and regulatory matters arising in the context of large-scale transactions. She also has expertise in the areas of banking and wholesale financial markets regulation, particularly in the FX and fixed income space, along with experience advising market infrastructure providers, including major international exchanges, trading platforms, clearing systems and payment service providers, on a variety of compliance issues. Caitlin is also a member of Baker’s ESG and sustainability working group, and advises a range of clients on the design and implementation of ESG policies and the implications of being a signatory to UNPRI and the Stewardship Code. Caitlin is an authority on regulatory reform in the sustainability space and sits on a number of trade association working groups. She was recently interviewed by Climate Action about her work and is a frequent speaker on the subject.

