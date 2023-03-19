Ethiopia can turn the tide again, but it will require real support

Ethiopia was turned into a corner a few years ago. With a peace agreement with Eritrea, a stable government and steady economic growth, the trajectory over the decade looked promising.

Ethiopia appeared to be on the rise in East Africa, with an economic growth rate of 11 percent during the previous decade. The historic challenge of hunger was finally receding and the world celebrated one peace treaty with Eritrea with a Nobel Prize.

Then political tensions led to conflict and this promise quickly disappeared.

As the northern states again became embroiled in conflict, there was a rapid decline in donor funding and the rate of growth fell to a mere extent 3.8 percent for 2021-2022, according to the estimates of the International Monetary Fund.

There is hope once again for Ethiopia, thanks to the recently agreed deal cessation of hostilities, but it is by no means certain. Ethiopia’s current challenges – post-conflict reconstruction, cholera and drought – remain significant. The US and other international donors must not lose focus on the need to support Ethiopia’s return to stability. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s announcement of $331 million in humanitarian aid during his visit this week is a strong start.

Conflict destroys health access

In the country’s conflict-affected Afar region, some of the 1.2 million people displaced by the violence have started to return. Those who return, however, find destruction and little or no services. The hospital and health center we visited recently were looted and destroyed, although staff were valiantly trying to provide minimal services. International humanitarian organizations, including Project Hope, are supporting the few remaining Ethiopian government health staff from both sides of the conflict to provide mobile maternal and child health services to displaced families.

Across Ethiopia, the average global acute malnutrition is over 15 percent for children and 46.6 percent for pregnant and lactating women are acutely malnourished. Furthermore, immunization services were severely disrupted during the conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic; as a result, Project HOPE found that an estimated 33.7 percent of children in hard-to-reach or underserved settings there were no immunizations—what we call “zero dose”—and 62 percent were unvaccinated.

The lack of health services in the region is not only inadequate, but also deadly.

Overall, strengthening calm after the “cease of hostilities” will require greater commitment and cooperation from the government and donors to restore these critical services so that Ethiopians can access basic health care.

‘Killing cholera’ and the threat of famine

Further south, outside the conflict zone, the opportunistic cholera epidemic is hitting many communities when they are at their weakest. United Nations Assessments that more than 1 million Ethiopians are at high risk of the highly contagious disease, noting a 30 percent increase in cases in January. And some areas at risk are still not reached by cholera services. More organizations are needed to engage in prevention and treatment to curb the outbreak.

Many innovative programs were developed in Ethiopia to greatly reduce what was once the ever-present threat of starvation among Ethiopia’s pastoral communities. Some were so successful, in fact, that they are being imitated around the world.

However, four consecutive failed rainy seasons have resulted in one unprecedented drought, leading to increased displacement and hunger. Now even the best prevention program is no longer stopping the worst hunger. Ethiopia is one of six countries identified by United Nations agencies as claimants humanitarian action to prevent starvation and death. While experts aren’t officially discussing “bread hunger” yet, it may not be far off without bigger interventions. It is necessary to take immediate measures for to increase and maintain humanitarian aid at least until mid-2023 to avoid the risk of famine.

With lasting peace and the return of confidence in its government, Ethiopia can turn the tide again. Greater commitment is now needed to better secure that course. As the second largest country on the continent, located in an already troubled region, Ethiopia’s return to success is vital not only to the 120 million people who live there, but also to the interests of the US and the world. Seeking to maintain stability in Kenya, reducing conflict in South Sudan, with the U.S. military engaged in neighboring Somalia, and with large refugee populations in nearly every country in the Horn of Africa, Secretary Blinken’s attention and additional funding are more than needed. guaranteed. . The rest of the donor world also needs to step up.

Jed Meline is director of policy and advocacy at The HOPE project. He previously served as director of health and humanitarian assistance at the National Security Council and as a foreign service officer at USAID.

Dr. Dawit A. Tsegaye is the country representative for Project HOPE in Ethiopia, overseeing 70 staff who support health systems and provide critical assistance across the country.