TikTok bans are spreading across Waterloo Region, but cybersecurity experts are divided





Cybersecurity experts in Waterloo Region are skeptical that banning TikTok on government and school devices is a concrete solution to security concerns. “It’s easier for me to say you can’t use it, rather than trying to understand the risk,” said Don Bowman, founder and CEO of Agilicus Incorporated. “When you look at other parts of the tech community, they’re going to be pretty (divided) about it. From a risk standpoint, they want everything gone. From a social engagement with their constituents, they want everything. So that I think they will be pretty torn,” he added. In early March, the Ontario government announced it would ban the popular social media app from its released devices. The ban came amid concerns about Canada’s chief information officer’s review of TikTok’s data collection methods in late February. The ban reached Kitchener, Ont. Earlier this week, Mayor Berry Vrbranovic tweeted that her city staff is also banned from using TikTok on corporate phones without care. Cyber ​​security is a priority for us at @CityKitchener. With great care and in the interest of protecting our systems and service #Kitchen residents, following the actions of the government and @ONGov, #TIK Tok it is being removed from all corporate smartphones. pic.twitter.com/YzfoYCXV0T –@berryonline “To be honest, I don’t think it’s deeply affected,” said Cedric Puddy, CEO of pund-IT Inc. Waterloo Region’s crackdown on TikTok won’t stop people from using the video-sharing platform on personal devices, he said. “Governments here are struggling with how to regulate social media and are concerned about technical control, revenue and unpredictable cultural impact. We are no different,” Puddy added. In early March, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) also banned use of the app from work phones while its account was suspended pending a review by privacy regulators. According to Puddy, Waterloo Region has “an unusual level” of cyber awareness from the various tech startups that manage their systems. This increased awareness allows companies to more quickly spot risks, point to unusual activity, and monitor technology stacks in and out of the region. “This is a good move,” said Dan Duran, CTO and senior risk advisor at RhynoCybersecurity. The company also imposed its TikTok ban this month on staff laptops and corporate phones to protect sensitive customer information. But staff are still allowed to freely use the app on personal devices. On social media apps like TikTok, one of the most common breaches involves phishing for credentials over messages. Once an attacker has a person’s job credentials, he can become a foothold inside companies, he said. “It all happens through social media. Because work life and personal life are so intertwined, there are no boundaries.”

