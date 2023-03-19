International
A wake-up call: the total weight of wild mammals less than 10% of humanity | Wild life
The total weight of Earth’s wild land mammals from elephants to bison and deer to tigers is now less than 10% of the combined tonnage of men, women and children living on the planet.
A study by scientists at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science, published this month, concludes that wild land mammals living today have a total mass of 22 million tons. By comparison, humanity now weighs a total of about 390 million tons.
At the same time, the species we have domesticated, such as sheep and cattle, in addition to other dependents such as urban rodents, add another 630 million tons to the total mass of creatures now competing with wild mammals for Earth’s resources. . The biomass of pigs alone is nearly double that of all wild land mammals.
The figures clearly show that humanity’s transformation of the planets wild areas and natural habitats into a vast global plantation is already underway with devastating consequences for its wild creatures. As the authors of the study point out, the idea that Earth is a planet that still possesses vast plains and jungles that are filled with wild animals is now completely out of touch with reality. The natural world and its wildlife are disappearing as humanity’s population of nearly eight billion individuals continues to grow.
When you watch wildlife documentaries on television, such as wildlife migration, it’s easy to conclude that wild mammals are doing pretty well, said lead author Ron Milo. watchdog.
But this intuition is wrong. These creatures are not doing well at all. Their total mass is about 22 million tons, which is less than 10% of the combined weight of humanity and comes to only about 6 pounds of wild land mammals per person. And when you add all the cattle, sheep, and other livestock, that adds up to another 630 million tons. This is 30 times greater for wild animals. It’s shocking. This is a wake-up call for humanity.
The study, Global Biomass of Wild Mammals, also finds that the best performers, such as US white-tailed deer and wild boar, are those that find it easiest to adapt to the presence of humans. Both species can be found near settlements and are occasionally kept as pets. Even within the wild, humanity’s fingerprints are visible, added Milo, whose teams study is published in the US journal. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
As part of the paper, researchers Lior Greenspoon and Eyal Krieger collected biomass data for about half of all known mammals and used computational machine learning models on other zoological samples to calculate the other half.
The grim numbers for land mammals matched those found in the oceans. The total mass of marine mammals is estimated to be about 40 million tons. Fin whales have the largest total biomass with sperm and humpback whales coming in second and third, respectively.
Common domestic animal species were also found to be major contributors to humanity’s planetary impact. Domestic dogs have a total mass of about 20 million tons, a figure close to the combined biomass of all wild land mammals, while cats have a total biomass of about 2 million tons, almost twice that of the African savannah elephant. These domesticated-to-wild mass ratios highlight the active role humans play in shaping the abundance of mammals on Earth, the researchers say in their paper.
Biomass studies are not the only way to quantify animal life. Species numbers are also revealing. As an example, it has been found that there are 1,200 species of bats that make up one-fifth of all land mammal species and two-thirds of all individual wild mammals by head count. However, they make up only 10% of the land’s wild mammal biomass.
Biomass is complementary to species richness and other diversity metrics and can serve as an indicator of wild mammal abundance and ecological footprint on a global scale, the researchers say.
Estimates made two years ago by the team suggested there were about 50 million tonnes of wild mammals on Earth. The new figure, calculated using a range of techniques, including AI, shows that the crisis facing the planets wildlife appears to be much worse than first estimated. How fast the depletion of wild mammals is proceeding now needs to be assessed as an urgent matter, they say, and is the focus of the next phase of studies, which will assess how much of the biomass loss has occurred over the past 100 years.
