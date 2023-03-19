China’s airlines grab market share as international tourism grows





Global aviation lives by predictions, be it weather, arrival times or passenger demand. But if you want to know what’s happening with demand, you need to see the hard evidence of current bookings, where companies such as Saber and Amadeus are stepping in.

Last week Saber published its analysis of travel purchase and booking data in China following the easing of border controls in December last year. Saber found that whenever announcements were made to ease travel restrictions, there was a corresponding increase in travel inquiries and requests, particularly for outbound tourism. SIMPLE VIDEO OF THE DAY High fares are not a problem for travelers The analysis found that despite airfares reaching double what they were before the pandemic, there was strong demand among Chinese travelers, with demand outstripping supply. As of February 6, international airline capacity on routes to and from China, including Hong Kong and Macau, had recovered to only about 27% compared to the first quarter of 2019. “” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=””””> with With capacity expected to remain tight until April, it is Chinese airlines that are stepping up to seize this opportunity. Chinese carriers are providing more than 65% of total international route capacity to and from the country, compared to 60% in 2019. In another sign of Southeast Asia’s poor aviation shape, airlines from that region carry just 12% of international capacity to China, compared with 16% before the pandemic. Saber also points out that major (non-Chinese) carriers have yet to add significant capacity to China. Saber’s Senior Vice President of Global Airline Sales, Darren Rickey, said: “The speed with which Chinese tourism began to recover once the announcements were made that the restrictions would be lifted shows how high the demand for travel is for both inbound and outbound travel. The most significant breakthrough came on January 20, when China announced that the ban on group travel would end on February 6. Saber saw an immediate spike in bookings, especially between January 30 and February 5, rising 60% from the average in the previous two weeks. Photo: Sichuan Airlines Perhaps consistent with the lack of non-Chinese capacity, overseas travel has recovered faster than domestic travel. Saber data shows that outbound bookings accounted for 43.5% of total travel in 2023 through February 9, compared with 37% for the same period in 2019. The Chinese are looking for places to visit This year the most popular destinations for Chinese travelers are Japan, Thailand and South Korea. Bookings to the UK, Thailand and the Philippines have recovered faster, while Indonesia, a top outbound destination in 2019, lost its place in the Top 10 to the Philippines. Australia has also fallen, falling to ninth place, possibly due to its COVID testing measures for travelers from China. In contrast, the largest inbound travelers come from Taiwan, the United States, Thailand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The report said 2021 population figures showed the countries with the largest number of overseas nationals were located in Thailand, Canada and the UK, suggesting many inbound trips were long-awaited family reunions. Photo: Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock. Saber also noted that booking windows can be a key metric of trust, as are travelers “They are often happier to book further if they feel confident about their plans.” As of February 5, 33% of all inbound bookings and 43% of all outbound bookings were made more than two months in advance. In comparison, only 21% of outbound bookings and 14% of inbound bookings were made within two weeks of travel, compared to 37% and 30% in the same period in 2019. The fact that Thailand and the Philippines appear in the places Chinese travelers want to visit is a promising sign for the recovery of airlines in Southeast Asia. Hopefully carriers such as Thai Airways, AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines can add capacity and build their presence to and from China. Is this the beginning of the full recovery for aviation? Tell us in the comments.

