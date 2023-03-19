



USS Boxer (LHD 4) hosted senior military leaders from 38 countries during the US Army International War College’s visit to San Diego. The visit provided the International Fellows with an intimate look at amphibious operations and how the integration of the US Navy and US Marine Corps is vital to effective crisis response support, regional maritime security and deterrence. Before embarking on a familiarization tour of the ship, the international members were greeted by Adm. James Kirk, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3. As a graduate of the US Army War College, it was an absolute privilege to welcome international members aboard the USS Boxer, said Adm. opposite James Kirk, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, who briefed international members on amphibious operations. The opportunity to discuss strategic leadership and highlight our expeditionary mission is invaluable. Exposure of our international partners to the fleet directly strengthens interoperability. International Fellows walked the flight deck and learned about the capabilities of the ship’s aircraft, including the ability to board and support all naval aviation assets including the MV-22 Osprey and the F-35B Lightning II, the vertical takeoff model. short of common striker. The distinguished visitors also toured the Combat Information Center and medical facilities, where they learned about the platforms’ ability to serve as casualty reception and treatment vessels in support of humanitarian aid or mass casualty missions. Throughout the visit, the International Fellows were able to interact with the ship’s crew and learn first-hand about the US Navy’s greatest sailor assets. Each of us has a different experience in the military through our different branches, jobs and places we serve, said Lt. Cmdr. Eugenia Rhone, Boxers administrative officer and one of the tour guides. While many aspects of our service differ, it was inspiring to hear how much we have in common with our international partners. One international member reported that their visit was an eye-opening learning experience. It reinforces my view of US naval power, said the International Fellow. It is true that I was impressed by the equipment, the technology, the level of professionalism and the dedication of the staff. The US Army War College offers an International Fellows Program where each year approximately 80 senior military officers from around the world are invited by the Chief of Staff of the United States Army to attend the US Army War College . The academic year is full of study, research and fellowship as these officers are instructed in areas ranging from military concepts and doctrines to national and theater level strategies. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned on 11 February 1995 and is the sixth ship to carry the name. The boxer crew consists of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 sailors. For more information or images about the USS Boxer visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSB-LHD4

